PUBG Mobile 2.0 Beta update download link and installation guide

PUBG Mobile has cemented itself as one of the most prominent titles on the mobile platform. The developers, who release regular updates to keep the game fresh and exciting, can be credited with a significant portion of its success. The latest 1.9 update was released around a month back, resulting in the addition of various unique features such as a new game mode and more.

The beta testing for the upcoming 2.0 update has begun, and the APK file is now accessible to users. Individuals may download it on their smartphones to try out the upcoming features included in the next version of the game.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India, so users from the country are recommended to avoid downloading the game on their devices. They should instead resort to the regional version – BGMI.

How to download PUBG Mobile 2.0 beta version on Android devices

Users may download the PUBG Mobile 2.0 beta through the APK, officially provided by the developers. They may follow the instructions outlined below to download the file and install it on their device:

Step 1: Players can first use the link provided above to visit the download page for the PUBG Mobile 2.0 beta APK file.

Website: Click here

Click the Download Android Version (Image via Krafton)

Step 2: Next, they must click on the download button to get the latest APK file.

Users must note that the file’s size is 800 MB; they must ensure they have enough storage space available on their device to download and install it. Moreover, they would need additional space depending on the preferred resource pack.

Step 3: Once the file is downloaded, gamers may proceed with installing it. However, they must enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option if this has not been done previously.

Step 4: After the installation is complete, gamers can open the game and select the preferred resource pack.

Login to play (Image via Krafton)

Step 5: They can finally sign in as a guest to test out the new content and features included in the PUBG Mobile 2.0 beta.

Suppose players face a parsing error during the installation process. They can access the link below to download the APK file again and follow the steps outlined above.

Additionally, there is no Invitation Code system/requirement like the previous few beta versions, and gamers will be able to dwell on the beta client after installing the resource packs to explore the new features.

