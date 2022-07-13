PUBG Mobile 2.1 update: APK release time, features, and file size for Android and iOS

The PUBG Mobile 2.1 update is the fourth major update of the year, and it is getting just as much hype as the previous three. These updates often bring significant improvements while also bringing in new content and features to improve the overall gameplay experience.

The new version will feature a collaboration with BLACKPINK and the first global virtual concert in the game's history. The reintroduction of the Ancient Secret mode into a new avatar after a few years has also excited a lot of players.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised not to play PUBG Mobile. They may play the specially released version, Battlegrounds Mobile India.

PUBG Mobile 2.1 update: Everything you need to know

APK release time

Release time for the APK and more details have been specified on the game's server (Image via Discord)

On July 11, developers began the staged release of the PUBG Mobile 2.1 update, which has gradually become accessible over the last few days. According to the official announcement on the Discord Server, users will gain access to the update by:

Apple App Store: July 13 at 1:00 AM (UTC +0)

APK on the game's official website: July 13 at 1:45 AM (UTC +0)

Google Play Store: July 13 at 4:00 AM (UTC +0)

Thus, the 2.1 update should now be available to all players on every platform. If gamers wish to install PUBG Mobile through the APK, they can access the official website to download the file.

Important features

The PUBG Mobile 2.1 update features a number of new additions and changes to improve the overall gameplay experience. Some of them are as follows:

New Ultimate arena with multiple round battles (starts on August 11)

Ancient Secret: Arise themed game mode available in the selected map

Collaboration with BLACKPINK and band's first global virtual concert in PUBG Mobile

Improved chat features

More Shooting range training options in Cheer Park

Better pack size of Cheer Pack

Reworked results screen for titles to add more content

Cycle 3 Season 7 starts on July 19 at 02:00 (UTC+0) with new Season Rewards

New Royale Pass Month 13: Exo-Genesis kicks off on July 19 at 02:00 (UTC+0)

New AMR air drop sniper rifle and rebalanced SMGs and assault rifles

Gamers can read the complete patch notes here.

Update size for Android and iOS devices

The update size is 656 MB on Android and 1.92 GB on iOS (Image via Krafton)

A message posted by Error 403, Tencent Community Manager, has provided details about the recent update for the game. As stated in the message, the Android update size is 656MB, while it is 1.92GB for iOS devices.

Simultaneously, the developers have made two APK files available on the website, Regular and Compact, and the file sizes are 1.1GB and 517MB, respectively. Users will have to download additional resources if they choose the Compact file.

