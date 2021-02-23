PUBG Mobile 2 may be announced next week, says prominent dataminer

PUBG Mobile is one of the leading battle royale games on the mobile platform. It has crossed the milestone of over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store, which underlines its growth over the period.

According to the data released by Esports Charts, PUBG Mobile was the most popular mobile esports game in 2020. The title garnered $2.6 billion in revenue in 2020 alone.

In a way, the game has pioneered the rise of the battle royale genre on the mobile platform and has made a significant impact in establishing mobile esports.

Earlier, multiple reports suggested that PUBG Mobile 2.0 was in the works. Now, according to a prominent dataminer, the sequel to PUBG Mobile might be announced during the next week.

PUBG Mobile 2 is said to be announced next week

tl;dr of everything that happened#PUBG confirms #PUBGMobile2 release for this year and a PUBG PC & Console game release in 2022.



Based on previous sources, the PC & Console game is likely to be named: #PUBG2



The mobile game is a sequel made in house by PUBG Lite's head. — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) January 19, 2021

Previously, a report by MTN back in November disclosed that the development for a new BR title is in full swing. A source familiar with the situation in Krafton had told them:

"From the first half of last year, PUBG has been developing a new mobile game, 'Project XTRM.' It is likely to be the concept of PUBG Mobile 2."

"We are in full swing, but if the game is successfully developed and completed, it is highly likely to be named PUBG 2.0."

Kim Chang-han, the CEO of Krafton, speaking to Bloomberg, had revealed that the company was planning to launch a mobile gaming title later in the year based on PUBG.

According to a reliable PUBG dataminer, Player IGN, PUBG Mobile 2 may be announced next week. He sourced it back to a Weibo post by Pan Package Guide that stated the following:

Rumor: PUBG Mobile 2 may release next week.



- Set in 2051

- New map

- Futuristic style, utilizing gadgets

- Supports Android/iOS

- Will be announced next week

(presumably at PGI.S, are we going to see another Diablo Immortal incident?)



Info translated from Weibo pic.twitter.com/l3g0TOSKrU — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) February 23, 2021

“This is a new game based on the PUBG world view, and the background of the game is positioned in the future of 2051. There will be weapons and maps with future themes, and even drones and deployable bunkers. This game will be available on iOS and Android platforms, and PUBG is expected to officially announce it next week."

The data miner added that the game might presumably be announced at PUBG Global Invitational.S 2021.

Note: The statements and other details used in the article have been translated from Chinese. Hence, some particulars could get lost in translation.

