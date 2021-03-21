PUBG Mobile 3rd anniversary party: Rewards, celebration live stream, and more

PUBG Mobile is nothing short of a cultural phenomenon as it has achieved unprecedented growth. It has been instrumental in developing mobile esports and has seen an upward trend in popularity, putting up staggering numbers in all aspects, including revenue and player count.

The game is celebrating its third anniversary on March 21st, i.e., today. To commemorate this occasion, the developers will be hosting a party with three world-famous DJs as the guest – Alesso, Lost Frequencies, and R3HAB.

PUBG Mobile 3rd anniversary party

The live stream will begin in-game on March 21st at 11 AM UTC or 4:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30). Meanwhile, the stream on the YouTube channel will start at 1 PM UTC or 6:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30).

Here is the link to the stream.

During the live party, Alesso, Lost Frequencies and R3HAB will perform live sets and drop their new singles. It will be followed by news about the latest version update and then a show match among PUBG Mobile influencers from across the world.

The teams for the show match are:

Lost Frequencies squad

Lost Frequencies

Levkin

Duygubie

Miss Ally

Alesso squad

Alesso

Wynnsanity

Rollexxx

Medalcore

R3HAB squad

R3HAB

Flaregun

MR.Gaming

Sabritos

Rewards

Players can win numerous rewards, comprising a smartphone and multiple in-game items like outfits, emotes and more, by watching the 3rd-anniversary party live today.

Apart from this, the third-anniversary celebration events are already underway in the game. Also on offer are numerous permanent in-game items like Pretty in Pink Headpiece, Pretty in Pink Set, Gold Metro shirt and Black Metro pants.

