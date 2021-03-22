PUBG Mobile: 5 Best guns to win TDM Warehouse in the game

PUBG Mobile is a popular name in the battle royale genre on app stores. The game has set various records in terms of downloads, and its popularity is increasing day by day. It features lots of interesting maps and modes for players to explore and offers the ultimate battle royale experience.

One of the most popular modes in the game is the Team Death Match mode. The first team that reaches 40 points is the winner of the match. Players can equip four different weapons in their loadout.

5 best guns to win TDM Warehouse in PUBG Mobile

#1 - Groza

Image via Pinterest

Groza is one of the best assault rifles in the PUBG Mobile game. The weapon has impressive damage per hit and a magnificent fire rate. Players can quickly take out an opponent with just two to three headshots. The weapon can be upgraded to unlock its extra attachments, which include a magazine and muzzle.

#2 - M24

Advertisement

Image via PUBG Mobile

The second weapon on the list is the M24 sniper rifle. The weapon is a perfect choice for players who like to kill opponents with a single shot. One shot of M24 on the lower body deals 104 damage, while a headshot can kill foes with all level 3 gears equipped.

#3 - Micro Uzi

Micro Uzi PUBG Mobile

Micro Uzi is one of the best SMGs in PUBG Mobile. Players can equip Uzi in the TDM mode and get some quick kills in a short span of time.

The weapon uses 9mm ammunition and has a maximum ammo capacity of 35 bullets per round. Players can upgrade the weapon by playing with it and unlocking all of its attachments. Its high rate of fire covers its low base damage in the game.

Advertisement

Do check: How to increase KD ratio is Season 18 of PUBG Mobile

#4 - Beryl M762

Image via PUBG Mobile

The best competitor for Groza in PUBG Mobile is the Beryl M762 assault rifle. The weapon offers reasonable damage per hit with its 7.62mm ammunition. It has a base hit damage of 46 and can equip up to three extra attachments.

The recommended attachments are compensator, vertical foregrip/light grip, and extended quickdraw magazine.

#5 - M416

Image via PUBG Mobile

The last weapon on the list of best weapons to use in TDM mode is the M416 assault rifle. The M416 is the ideal weapon for close-range and mid-range gunfights.

Players can win a 1v1 fight with an M416 assault rifle in hand as it provides great hip-fire, and its short reload time will give players an extra edge over his rival. The weapon uses 5.56mm ammunition, and its ability to allow four extra attachments makes it an ideal weapon for TDM mode.

Also read: PUBG Mobile: 5 Best close-range guns in the game