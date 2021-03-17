PUBG Mobile comes with one of the best armories of weapons, which features some top-class assault rifles, Sniper rifles, and much more. A player gets most of his gunfights in close-range in the game. In this case, if the player is not equipped with a good weapon, then there are chances he might get knocked down or get killed by the enemy player with a better close-range weapon.

It might get difficult for a player to choose which weapons are most suitable for close-range combat. In this article, we have discussed the top 5 close-range weapons available in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: 5 Best close-range guns in the game

#1 Groza:

Image via FatalFrag YT

Groza is the most trusted assault rifle in close-range combat. The weapon uses 7.62mm ammunition and has a great firing rate. It has a base damage of 47, which is considered very high in PUBG Mobile for an assault rifle. With a fire rate of 0.080 seconds, Groza is the best close-range weapon and the most preferred weapon by assaulters.

#2 UZI:

Image via pngstocks.com

UZI is one of the best and most used SMGs in the game. The gun has impressive hip fire, and its burst shots deal explosive damage in a 1v1 situation. The weapon uses 9mm ammunition and comes with availability for three extra attachments, which are a muzzle, magazine, and stock. With full attachments, UZI becomes an unbeatable weapon in close-range gunfights.

#3 MK14:

Mk14 weapon

The MK14 is a drop exclusive DMR cum assault rifle in PUBG Mobile. It is one of the deadliest close-range weapons in the game and inflicts heavy single-shot damage on the enemy players. The weapon has base damage of 61 hitpoints per shot. The only downside of MK14 is its slow reload and low ammo capacity. A player might get knocked or die while trying to reload or having no extended magazine.

#4 M249:

Image via PUBG Guide

The fourth weapon on the list is M249, which is another drop-exclusive weapon. The gun has the highest ammunition capacity per round among all weapons in PUBG Mobile. A player gets 100 bullets per round in the gun and can easily take down whole squads in a single spray. The weapon uses 5.56mm bullets and is available in all maps.

#5 M416:

Image via PlayerZon

The last weapon on the list is the M416, which is one of the most versatile assault rifles in the PUBG Mobile title. It has base damage of 40 hitpoints and comes with a decent rate of fire. The weapon is used in close-range as well as for mid-range spray transfers. The gun uses 5.56mm ammunition and has a great spawn rate across all maps available in the game.

