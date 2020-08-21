PUBG Mobile: APL Invitational Season 1 Day 2 overall standings

The second day of the APL Invitational Season 1 concluded with 8bit maintaining its lead in the points table. Nova Godlike made a comeback to finish the day in second. This PUBG Mobile event started on 20th August and will go on till 23rd August. Twenty invited teams will battle it out over four days, and only one will emerge as the winner.

Day 2 of the APL Invitational Season 1 started with Nova Godlike winning the first match of Erangel with 20 kills, with the new member of the squad, Aladin, registering seven kills. Megastars finished second with six kills.

The second match of Miramar was won by 8bit, thanks to ten kills, while Crawlers were second after accruing four kills.

Galaxy Racer Celtz won the Vikendi match, where Ultron notched four kills, while 8bit was second with 14 kills. The last game of Sanhok was won by Initiative Esport thanks to six kills, as TSM-Entity came second with nine kills.

Overall standings after Day 2 of the PUBG Mobile APL Invitational Season 1

1. 8bit - 127 points

2. Nova Godlike - 111 points

3. Insane - 91 points

4. Initiative Esport - 86 points

5. Team X Spark - 84 points

6. Optimum Esport - 82 points

7.Hail Esports - 82 points

8. TSM Entity- 78 points

9. Fnatic - 76 points

10. Umumba Esports - 75 points

11. Marcos Gaming - 74 points

12. Galaxy Racer Celtz - 73 points

13. Megastars - 70 points

14.Team Tamilas - 66 points

15. Orange Rock - 61 points

16. Crawlers - 53 points

17. Soul - 46 points

18. Leg Stump - 32 points

19. Element Esports - 30 points

20. APL - 29 points

Day 3 schedule of the PUBG Movile APL Invitational Season 1

Match 1 - Erangel: 2:00 PM

Match 2 - Miramar: 2:50 PM

Match 3 - Vikendi: 3:30 PM

Match 4 - Sanhok: 4:15 PM

Match 5 - Viewer's match: 5:00 PM

PUBG Mobile APL Invitational Season 1 prize pool distribution

Total prize pool: 1,00,000 INR