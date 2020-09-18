PUBG Mobile bans 2 million accounts from September 11-17

PUBG Mobile developers have banned more than 2 million accounts in just a week. As per a report released by the PUBG Mobile Twitter handle, the game detected a total of 2,080,812 suspicious accounts involved in activities like cheating and griefing, which are against the terms and conditions of the game.

As a result, a permanent ban has been issued to all of the 2 million accounts, and they have been suspended from accessing the game servers.

Hackers get the BAN PAN! 🍳



Join our investigator team, review footage, and take down hackers with the entire PUBG MOBILE community! pic.twitter.com/vAtZZRQz4o — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 16, 2020

A PUBG Mobile statement reads:

During September 11 to September 17, 2 080 812 accounts have been permanently suspended from accessing our game, out of which these are the reasons

PUBG Mobile ban report from September 11 to September 17

After this bold move, it's clear that delivering fair gameplay to legitimate players is always the top priority for the company. The aforementioned 2 million accounts have been banned due to the following reasons:

47%: Auto-Aim Cheats

Auto Aim is a kind of hack used in FPS and other shooter games like PUBG Mobile to automatically aim at the enemy without adjusting the crosshair. As the hacks are strictly against the game's policy, 47% of the user accounts have been suspended to the use of Auto Aim cheats.

Advertisement

Also read: 5 best battle royale games like PUBG Mobile

29%: X-Ray Vision

For those who don't know, Wallhacks or X-Ray vision gives the user an unfair advantage as they allow players to know the position of the opponent even if they are behind a wall or any obstacle.

11%: Speed Cheats

Speed Hack is a process of injecting malicious code into the game files to modify the velocity/speed of the character. Around 11% of the accounts have been punished for these hacks.

5%: Other

This includes other hacks like No recoil, Flying car, etc. 5% of accounts have been banned for the use of such hacks.

The remaining 8% of accounts have been suspended due to the modification of area damage and character model.

Also read: 5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile after the ban