PUBG Mobile: Bonus Challenge unlock date revealed

PUBG Mobile has an in-game currency called UC or Unknown Cash, which the players can use to purchase numerous items in the game. Unknown Cash can be bought by using real money.

Many players cannot afford to buy in-game currencies. Hence, they look for alternative ways to earn PUBG Mobile UC for free. PUBG Mobile Bonus Challenge gives them the perfect opportunity to do so.

What is Bonus Challenge in PUBG Mobile?

Bonus Challenge is a reward-based system that lets the players earn some UC by showcasing their skills. PUBG Mobile players can earn Battle coins which can later be exchanged for UC. They can exchange 1000 Battle coins for 100 UC and 2000 Battle coins for 200 UC.

About two weeks ago, some players reported that the Bonus Challenge was locked, and that they could not access it. PUBG Mobile developers later stated that the Bonus Challenge was being updated.

When will the Bonus Challenge be unlocked?

According to an announcement made by a moderator in the official discord server of PUBG Mobile India, the Bonus Challenge will begin from 7:30 AM IST(+5:30 GMT) on 16th July.

A snipped of the message

The message stated, “We are glad to inform you that, the Bonus Challenge will be available from 16th July 2020 again. We appreciate your love and support for the game. We hope you will continue enjoying the bonus challenge. We also recommend you not to use a VPN and try connecting to a stable and strong network connection.”

Players will now be able to earn Battle coins and redeem them.

