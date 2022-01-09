PUBG Mobile cheat creators fined $10 million following Krafton's lawsuit

Much to the delight of players, PUBG Mobile developers Krafton and Tencent Gaming have won massive lawsuits against cheat creators. These cheaters will have to pay a whopping $10 million to the developers as compensation for creating cheat tools.

Hackers and cheaters in the game have ruined the battle royale experience for many players. Even on a competitive level, it has become a pain to ban hackers during intense matches.

PUBG Mobile developers win case against cheat creators

The federal courts in the US and Germany ruled against the group of hackers, leading to their payment of the hefty amount. Both publishers of PUBG Mobile, Krafton and Tencent Gaming stated that this sum will be used for improving the anti-cheat system in the game.

The hackers were not only ordered to pay $10 million, but also were asked to reveal the process of creating the cheats. They were also warned severely against future actions that might jeopardize the gaming experience of the players.

In a statement to show how PUBG Mobile stands against cheating, Rick Li, one of the producers of the battle royale game, stated the following:

“[…] Sadly, the actions of hacker groups undermine the fairness of the game. These Judgements send a clear message that we will not tolerate cheating in PUBG Mobile.”

Similar to PUBG Mobile, hacking and cheating is prevalent in its regional version, Battlegrounds Mobile India. Many professionals have spoken up about how cheating has made the battle royale experience bitter for them.

Also Read Article Continues below

Krafton frequently tries its best to permanently ban cheating accounts. However, many players are of the opinion that account bans will not resolve the issue. Instead, a permanent ban on the device might help to solve the problem. It is not just BGMI and PUBG Mobile, nuisances of hackers and cheaters are also prevalent in other shooter titles like Call of Duty: Mobile, Counter Strike: Global Offensive, and more.

Edited by Srijan Sen