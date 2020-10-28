PUBG Mobile clears stance on error in PMPL Americas Season 2

In an interesting development ahead of PUBG Mobile Global Championship S0, PUBG Mobile Esports, in a Twitter post, announced that due to a server glitch in Match 4 of PMPL Americas Season 2 Finals Day 2, Execute Esports were awarded one less point, which led to them finishing in fourth place in the tournament, thereby missing out on an opportunity to qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship S0 scheduled to be held in November this year.

Further elaborating, PUBG Mobile E-Sports said that after conducting a thorough investigation on this matter, they rectified this error, and awarded the missing kill point to Execute E-Sports, which in turn helped them to climb into third position with 157 points, ahead of A7 Esports, who previously held the position with 156 points. This also means that Execute E-Sports have qualified for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship S0.

Popular Streamer and renowned player for Execute E-Sports - Zootay, also spoke about this issue in his Twitter post on 25th October, aoon after the finals ended. The news of the error correction would have come as a major relief to him and his teammates.

However, this news would also have proven to be heart-breaking for the players and management of A7 Esports, who would have already celebrated their qualification to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship S0.

Loops ESports crowned PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas Season 2 Champions

Here are the updated standings for the Finals of PMPL Americas Season 2. Congratulations to Execute and we'll be seeing you at the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship! pic.twitter.com/ZZNUPLMUZb — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) October 28, 2020

The finals of the PMPL Americas Season 2 concluded on 24th October, with Loops Esports emerging as champions.

The three teams that qualified for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship(PMGC) 2020 are

Loops Esports The Unnamed Execute

Loops finished in pole position with 131 kills and 276 points on the overall table, followed by The Unnamed who finished in the second position with 67 kills and 168 points. Excute rounds off the top three with 61 kills and 157 points. Regular Season champions Team Queso failed to qualify for the PMGC, as they finished in 7th place with 137 points.