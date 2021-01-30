PUBG Mobile Club Open 2021 Spring Split: Online qualifiers to begin from February 1st 

With the 2020 season of PUBG Mobile Esports coming to an end with the PMGC: Finals, fans and players from all around the world are gearing up for the new season, which starts on February 1st, 2021.
The season will kick off with PUBG Mobile Club Open 2021: Spring Split, held in 27 regions. The tournament has been allocated a total prize pool of USD 1.6 Million ( $1,642,400).
The registrations for the tournament took place between January 1st and 24th, 2021. The registrations have now been closed.
The online qualifiers are all set to begin from February 1st and go on until February 7th, 2021. Each team in the qualifiers can play 21 matches in a period of seven days, with three matches each day.
The top two matches of each map (i.e., Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok) will be considered. The teams with the highest total points in these six games will qualify for the tournament's group stages.
This year, the Vikendi map has been removed from the PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split. The reasons behind this decision are still unknown.
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2021 Spring Split: Online qualifiers schedule
The matches will start at 7:00 PM GMT with a one hour break between all the matches. The schedule for the matches can be seen below:
This year, the PUBG Mobile team has decided to introduce new regions to an already stacked circuit of PMCO regions.
The addition of these regions will allow players from all around the world to showcase their skills at a big stage. Here are the regions competing this year:
PMCO Latin America Wildcard
PMCO North America
PMCO Brazil
PMCO Mexico
PMCO Europe Wildcard
PMCO CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States)
PMCO France
PMCO Germany
PMCO Turkey
PMCO United Kingdom
PMCO Africa
PMCO Egypt
PMCO Iraq
PMCO Middle East & North Africa Wildcard
PMCO Saudi Arabia
PMCO United Arab Emirates
PMCO Bangladesh
PMCO Nepal
PMCO Pakistan
PMCO South Asia Wildcard
PMCO MY/SGPMCO Southeast Asia WIldcard
PMCO Indonesia
PMCO Thailand
PMCO Vietnam
PMCO HMT (Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Macau)
PMCO Wildcard (Australia, Fiji, Mongolia, New Zealand, Northern Mariana Islands, Papua New Guinea)
It will be interesting to see what kind of competition the Club Open Spring Split brings to the table.Published 30 Jan 2021, 17:14 IST