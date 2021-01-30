PUBG Mobile Club Open 2021 Spring Split: Online qualifiers to begin from February 1st 

With the 2020 season of PUBG Mobile Esports coming to an end with the PMGC: Finals, fans and players from all around the world are gearing up for the new season, which starts on February 1st, 2021.

The season will kick off with PUBG Mobile Club Open 2021: Spring Split, held in 27 regions. The tournament has been allocated a total prize pool of USD 1.6 Million ( $1,642,400).

The registrations for the tournament took place between January 1st and 24th, 2021. The registrations have now been closed.

The online qualifiers are all set to begin from February 1st and go on until February 7th, 2021. Each team in the qualifiers can play 21 matches in a period of seven days, with three matches each day.

The top two matches of each map (i.e., Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok) will be considered. The teams with the highest total points in these six games will qualify for the tournament's group stages.

This year, the Vikendi map has been removed from the PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split. The reasons behind this decision are still unknown.

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2021 Spring Split: Online qualifiers schedule

The matches will start at 7:00 PM GMT with a one hour break between all the matches. The schedule for the matches can be seen below:

PMCO Spring split 2021Online Qualifiers schedule

This year, the PUBG Mobile team has decided to introduce new regions to an already stacked circuit of PMCO regions.

The addition of these regions will allow players from all around the world to showcase their skills at a big stage. Here are the regions competing this year:

PMCO Latin America Wildcard

PMCO North America

PMCO Brazil

PMCO Mexico

PMCO Europe Wildcard

PMCO CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States)

PMCO France

PMCO Germany

PMCO Turkey

PMCO United Kingdom

PMCO Africa

PMCO Egypt

PMCO Iraq

PMCO Middle East & North Africa Wildcard

PMCO Saudi Arabia

PMCO United Arab Emirates

PMCO Bangladesh

PMCO Nepal

PMCO Pakistan

PMCO South Asia Wildcard

PMCO MY/SGPMCO Southeast Asia WIldcard

PMCO Indonesia

PMCO Thailand

PMCO Vietnam

PMCO HMT (Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Macau)

PMCO Wildcard (Australia, Fiji, Mongolia, New Zealand, Northern Mariana Islands, Papua New Guinea)

It will be interesting to see what kind of competition the Club Open Spring Split brings to the table.