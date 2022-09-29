PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2022 Fall: How to register, schedule, format, regions, and more

The registration for the fall season of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2022 began on September 28 and will be open until October 9. Teams from six regions (over 170 countries) can register using the PUBG Mobile app during the given time period.

Tencent has allocated a total of $600K in prize money for the PMCO this year. The publisher has also reduced the minimum level from platinum to silver rank, allowing more teams to participate in the official event.

PMCO 2022 Fall: How to register

Here is how you register for the PMCO 2022 Fall:

1. You will get an in-game reminder when registration starts.

2. You can form a team by clicking the Registration button and inviting your friends in-game.

3. Select your region and provide all the required details.

4. Click on Submit to complete the registration.

Players from six regions can register their squads in the contest:

North America South America Europe Africa Middle East Asia

Note: You can check the list of countries whose teams can register for the tournament on the game's official website. Due to the game being ban in India, players from the country are allowed to participate in the event.

Minimum requirements for registering for PMCO 2022 Fall

Here are the minimum requirements with regard to the registration process for PMCO 2022 Fall:

When registering, all players must be at least 16 years of age.

The minimum rank of each player must be Silver or above.

For teams of four or five gamers, at least three players have to be national residents when registering. On the other hand, four members in a squad of six players must be national residents at the time of registration.

Each team must consist of four to six players.

PMCO 2022 Fall schedule

The first stage of the event, the Qualifiers, will kick off on October 13 and go on until 19 in Europe. However, the same stage will start on October 17 and stick around till October 23 in the other five regions.

The contest will be played in three phases: Qualifications, Group Stages, and Finals. However, the dates for the last two phases are yet to be disclosed by Tencent.

1) Registration - September 28 to October 9

2) Qualifications - October

3) Regional Group Stages - TBA

4) Regional Finals - TBA

Club Open 2022 Fall schedule and format (Image via PUBG Mobile official website)

This year, Tencent has modified the format of PMCO by including over 170 countries, thus bringing a shift in the competition. The event serves as a qualifier for the PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) and its regional cups. The top teams from these tournaments will qualify for the PMPL 2023 season.

According to a report by PUBG Mobile, a total of 58,808 teams registered for the Club Open in 2021. It remains to be seen how many squads participate in the tournament this time.

