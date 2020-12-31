PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2021 registrations to start for specific regions tomorrow

The year 2020 was great for PUBG Mobile Esports; both the World League East and the Global Championship had crossed 1 million concurrent peak viewers. PMWL made it to the top five list of the most-watched tournaments (by hours) with 37.33 million hours watched.

The new year will be bringing more good news for PUBG Mobile lovers as the registrations for PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2021 will begin from January 1st and will go on till January 24th.

Disclaimer: The game is banned in India, so registrations won't be open for teams from India.

Players can register their teams at the official website of PUBG Mobile Esports.

PUBG Mobile Esports 2021 roadmap

A few weeks ago, in a video message, PUBG Mobile Esports Director James Yang unveiled the road map for the game's esports scene in 2021.

He announced that the prize pool for the upcoming year would see a rise of 180 percent from $5 million to a whopping $14 million.

James Yang also said that PUBG Mobile is expanding its global esports ecosystem to be much bigger and broader, i.e., the new year will see the same structure as 2020 but on a bigger scale covering more regions.

Pro League 2021

In 2021, PMCO will see additional regions, including the UK, France, Africa, Bangladesh, Nepal, Mexico, and more.

In addition to Club Open, seven Pro Leagues for new regions will also be added to the system. The new locations that will have a Pro League in the future are: CIS, Arabia, Turkey, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, and Brazil.

The 2021 season would be divided into four quarters, with Q1 and Q3 having PMCO's (PUBG Mobile Club Open) and Q2 and Q4 having the PMPLs (PUBG Mobile Pro League).

In between these quarters, many invitational events in the summer would take place. Ultimately, the season would culminate with the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC 2021) at the end of the year.