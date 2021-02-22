PUBG Mobile: Coach S1NYO bids farewell to Bigetron Esports

Ever since the start of the 2021 season of PUBG Mobile esports, reshuffling and restructuring of top-tier teams has been in full swing.

Rosters are trying to find the right balance, approach, and strategies going into major tournaments. For this purpose, players and coaches are reflecting on past mistakes and trying to come up with plans and decisions best-suited for their sides.

The latest development came from the Indonesian region. Steven "S1NYO" Valerian Danilo, coach of Bigetron Esports, has decided to bid farewell to the team, citing the team's struggle to perform to its potential at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship Finals 2020.

Last month, Nizar Lugatio "Microboy" Pratama, the veteran star for BTR, had quit their PUBG Mobile team.

Bigetron Esports, in an Instagram post, announced that S1NYO had decided to take a break. The organization thanked him for his contribution throughout the years and wished him luck in his future endeavors.

S1NYO leaves behind quite the PUBG Mobile legacy

S1NYO, who started his career coaching the ION lineup of Bigetron Esports, delivered great results for every team he worked with. During his stint with the ION Lineup, he helped them win the PUBG Mobile Indonesia Championship (PINC 2020) and secure second place at the PMPL: Fall Split Indonesia League Stage.

Due to a series of good performances, he got promoted as coach of the main Red Aliens lineup, where he helped the team win the PMPL: Fall Split SEA 2020.

Throughout the PMGC, Bigetron performed well and secured second place in the League Stage but failed to perform at the Finals, where they finished fifth. This performance prompted SINYO's decision to take a break from coaching.

It would be intriguing to see if BTR hires a new coach for upcoming PUBG Mobile tournaments, as with every passing day, the competition has started becoming cutthroat.

