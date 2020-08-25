PUBG Mobile: DaljitSK reveals his new team after Orange Rock exit

Popular PUBG Mobile player, Daljitsk, has just dropped some news regarding his future in the professional gaming scene. Giving a break to all the rumors, he has announced that he will be joining Team IND after he departs from Orange Rock Esports.

However, the Orange Rock Esports management is yet to give their final verdict on the news. DaljitSK, while Livestreaming on Youtube, made this announcement in front of thousands of his fans today.

Earlier this week, he had made his stand clear on the issue and confirmed his participation in PMPL S2, but not with his current team, Orange Rock. The official statement is yet to come from OR Esports, but DaljitSK seems to have made up his mind already.

DaljitSk to leave Orange Rock Esports

Orange Rock Esports has reached the threshold of nitpicking players that can coordinate with the IGL's approach. In last month's PMWL tournament, Daljitsk was uncertain about his place in the lineup. This uncertainty further pushed him to make the announcement on a YouTube Livestream.

Daljitsk has been a part of Orange Rock's playing lineup since 27th November 2019. The team reached newer heights and became one of the most successful teams in India with the help of Daljitsk, who used to play as a Sniper and Support player.

Orange Rock Esports won the PMPL SA: League Stage, ESL India Premiership Summer 2020, NimoTV battleground & VLT Invitational this year. The team also emerged as the runners-up in PMWL East 2020 and PMCO Spring Split India 2020.

Before his time as an Esports athlete for OR, Daljitsk used to play for his former team to which he might return, Team IND. He helped them achieve the 5th place in PMCO Fall Split SA, and 2nd spot in PMCO Spring Split India. His synergy with IND's IGL would help him continue his game from where he left. Fans cannot wait to witness the vintage Daljitsk & his deadly sniper action with his new team.