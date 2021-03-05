PUBG Mobile earned more than $1.1 billion in the last five months: Report

Since its launch in 2018, PUBG Mobile has been one of the most successful mobile games worldwide. The Battle Royale title, built on Unreal Engine 4, is touted as one of the most graphically intense games.

Players globally enjoy its fast and unpredictable gameplay. Simultaneously, the developer does a great job of filtering out cheaters with timely updates.

According to Esports Charts, PUBG Mobile became the most-watched mobile esports game in 2020. It registered a whooping watch time of 134.5 million hours.

PUBG Mobile made more than $1.1 billion in the last five months

Top-grossing mobile games worldwide between September 28th, 2020 and February 28th, 2021

According to app analytics firm Sensor Tower, PUBG Mobile is the second highest-earning game in the last five months, i.e., from September 28th, 2020 to February 28th, 2020. The game earned #1.1 billion in this period, just behind another Tencent game, Honor of Kings, which made $1.2 billion.

Despite getting banned in India, one of its biggest userbases globally, the game raked in impressive numbers. In 2020, PUBG Mobile topped the revenue charts with $2.6 billion, and the game was also the fourth-most downloaded game of the year with more than 230 million installs.

Global hit #GenshinImpact generated approximately $874M during the first five months post-launch, already ranking as the No. 3 revenue generating mobile game: https://t.co/KvucfA77Rf #mobilegaming #mobilegames pic.twitter.com/aDD0ul7ipq — Sensor Tower (@SensorTower) March 4, 2021

Honor of Kings, a MOBA game hugely popular in China, earned $2.4 billion in 2020, most of which came from the Asian country. Genshin Impact, by miHoYo, is at third place in the list, generating $873 million. The game was launched on September 28th, 2020, and became an instant hit.

Pokemon Go and Roblox rounded off the top five in the highest-earning list with $651 and $579 million in earnings, Sensor Tower added.

Honor of Kings - $1.2 billion PUBG Mobile - 1$.1 billion Genshin impact- $873 million Pokemon go - $651 million Roblox - $579 million