PUBG Mobile emerges as the most popular mobile esports game in 2020; Free Fire in second place

Mobile gaming and esports have witnessed skyrocketing success in the past year and a half.

With titles like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire growing in both revenue and downloads in 2020, their esports scenes have not been left too far behind and have enjoyed equal amounts of success. This trend is reflected in the data released by the Esports Charts.

Five most popular mobile esports games in 2020

#1 - PUBG Mobile

As per the above report, the popular battle royale title, PUBG Mobile, developed by Tencent and published by Krafton Inc., became the most-watched mobile esports game in 2020. It registered a whooping watch time of 134.5 million.

The title had an air time of 7.8k hours, with its most-viewed tournament being the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL). The eastern region of the event witnessed a peak watching rate of 1.1 million viewers.

#2 - Free Fire

Following PUBG Mobile in second spot is another battle royale title, Free Fire, by Garena. It had a total watch time of 132.2 million hours against a cumulative air time of 3.1k hours.

The most popular Free Fire tournament of 2020 was the Free Fire Continental Series 2020 Asia, with a peak viewership of 2.2 million viewers. The game has enjoyed a lot of success in the CIS and Brazilian regions as well.

#3 - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

In the third spot is the popular MOBA game developed and published by Moonton, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. It had a total watch time of 106.1 million hours against an air time of 3.18k hours. The game witnessed a growth of 262% and 114% in terms of hours watched and peak viewership, respectively.

Mobile Legends hit a peak viewership of 1.38 million at the MPL Indonesia Season 6. ML: BB has been widely popular in the SEA region, with records being broken with each passing tournament.

#4 - Arena of Valor

In fourth place in the list of most-viewed esports games of 2020 was another MOBA title, Arena of Valor, developed by Timi and published by Tencent Studios. The title, included in the 2018 Asian Games, had a fantastic 2020 with a total watch time of 93.9 million hours against a cumulative air time of 2.23k hours.

The most-viewed event in 2020 for the game was the Arena of Valor International Championship 2020, with a peak viewership of 670k viewers. Although the game has somewhat decreased in popularity globally, it continues to be a dominant force in the SEA region.

#5 - Clash Royale

Clash Royale, developed and published by SuperCell, comes in at the fifth spot to round off the top five most-viewed mobile esports titles of 2020. The game witnessed a watch time of 6.9 million hours against a total air time of 963 hours.

Although the number of hours watched increased by 31.3%, it witnessed a peak viewership of 112k viewers at the Clash Royale League World Finals:2020, an 18% fall from its previous iteration in 2019. The title still maintains its popularity, although Clash Royale's growth isn't as much as its competitors.