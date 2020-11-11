PUBG Mobile falls one spot as Genshin Impact is the highest-earning game for October 2020

PUBG Mobile, from Tencent Games, is one of the most famous battle royale games in the world. But in some bad news, it has slipped one place to third in the highest-earning games worldwide list for October, as per a report by Sensor Tower.

PUBG Mobile also didn't make it to the list of top ten grossing games on Google Play Store, although it maintained second spot in the Apple App Store.

Genshin Impact, from miHoYo, launched in the last week of September, took first place with 239 million USD in player spending worldwide for October, according to Sensor Tower. Around 31% of the total revenue was generated from China, making it the highest contributor, followed by Japan's 24.5% and the USA with 19%.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.1 Metro Royale early update rewards

Honor of Kings was the second highest-earning mobile game worldwide last month, with 225 million USD in revenue. Both Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile are published by Chinese multinational technology conglomerate Tencent.

Moonlight Blade's immediate impact even as PUBG Mobile struggles

The former saw a 65.5% rise from October 2019, and around 96% of the game's revenue was from China, followed by 1.4% from Taiwan.

Moonlight Blade, another release by Tencent (exclusive to China), was released on 15th October but was still able to enter the worldwide revenue chart for that month after generating close to 86 million USD in just two weeks, Sensor Tower added.

Also read: PUBG Mobile: PMGC Wildcard Qualifier teams and date announced

Pokemon Go, from Niantic, took fourth place in the highest-grossing games list and recently crossed the 1 billion USD mark in just ten months.

Advertisement

Moon Active's Coin Master dropped down two spots to fifth place, while Rise of Kingdom, from Lilith Games, gained a spot and is sitting in sixth place in the top-grossing mobile games worldwide list for October.

Candy Crush Saga, published by King, dropped out of the top ten of this list.