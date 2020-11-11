After several iterations of beta testing, the PUBG Mobile 1.1 Metro Royale update was finally rolled out on 10th November, i.e., yesterday. The update has brought in several new features, including the new Metro Royale mode, themed gameplay, new in-game items, security content, and more.

Ever since the announcement of the beta version, the Metro Royale mode was among one of the aspects that had generated a lot of buzz among the community. This mode brings in the black market, loadout feature, and inventory, independent of the classic mode.

Players can directly update to the latest version of the game via the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

PUBG Mobile 1.1 Metro Royale early update rewards

Like always, gamers will receive the following in-game rewards for updating their game with the given time frame, i.e., between 10th November and 15th November (UTC+0):

2888 BP

100 AG

Thorn Trooper Backpack (3d)

Moreover, users on other versions will not be able to invite each other, so they have to update PUBG Mobile as soon as it is available.

The update requires 610 MB of storage space on Android devices, and players can download the content they want: the 332 MB pack for better graphics or the 592 MB pack for upgraded visual effects. In contrast, the update requires 1.63 GB of storage space on iOS devices.

Patch notes

Apart from the new content, several adjustments have also been made to the game.

New Mode – Metro Royale

Theme gameplay

Combat improvements

Quick Throw feature

Adjustment to the attributes of throwables

Settings improvements

Combat Information improvements

Security improvements

Users can click here to read the detailed patch notes of the PUBG Mobile 1.1 update.