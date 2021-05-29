PUBG Mobile, Free Fire could get banned in Bangladesh: Report

According to Bangladeshi publication Daily Manab Zamin, the Ministry of Education and Home Affairs has recommended the suspension of PUBG Mobile and Free Fire in the country due to addiction among teenagers and young adults.

The report added this concern was also discussed with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications. In addition, the Bangladesh Mobile Phone Users Association called for action against the two popular battle royale titles due to their addictive nature.

Two popular BR titles, PUBG Mobile and Free Fire, might get banned in Bangladesh

The president of the Bangladesh Mobile Phone Users Association, Mohiuddin Ahmed, was quoted as saying the following:

"While we are relentlessly working to get the next generation of young people to have access to high-speed internet, the next generation has gone astray by abusing technology, which has made us think."

The Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications has said that initiatives would be taken to bar these games in a healthy way to avoid adverse reactions. The issue of usage of VPNs as an alternative means to play them was also addressed. It was revealed that the ministry would take steps to ensure that such things are stopped.

According to a report by analytics firm SensorTower, Free Fire emerged as the most downloaded mobile game last year, while PUBG Mobile finished fourth.

Also, it was only recently that Garena had announced a dedicated Free Fire server for Bangladesh, which was supposed to go live next month, from June 8th onwards.

Both games' communities have been left dumbfounded by the recommendations of the ban on their favorite titles.

