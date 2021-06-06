PUBG Mobile: Galaxy Racer qualifies for PMPL Arabia Season 1 Finals

The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 1 2021 Arabia came to an end today. This comes after 3 weeks of action packed to the brim with breathtaking displays of skill and game sense, which saw 19 teams from the region battling it out for 16 spots in the finals. Gunz Esports won the league stage in emphatic fashion, with 9 chicken dinners to their name at the end of it all.

Galaxy Racer, the team from India who had earlier been invited for the event, finished in 12th spot with 247 points and 128 kills. The team was given a complete revamp in April this year, with the addition of Owais and MaxKash. The team initially failed to find any footing and couldn't qualify for the first super weekend.

However, they came back strongly during the second super weekend and secured a total of 141 points and 80 kills. They also qualified for the third super weekend and performed decently there too, securing 106 points and 48 kills.

PMPL Season 1 Arabia League stage overall standings

Overall, the team had what can be described as an above average League Stage, and there's no denying they would have expected better results. It was apparent, however, that with the team being new, the players would take some time to gel as a unit. They also added Aurum as a coach in May to help with strategies and tactics.

Galaxy Racer will now look to put this performance behind them and focus on the Finals, which are due to start on the 10th of June. The team will look to rectify their mistakes and put on a stellar showing in the finals, so as to meet the hefty expectations of their fans. It will be interesting to see how Galaxy Racer perform in the PMPL finals.

Qualified teams for the PMPL Arabia finals:

1.) GUNZ Esports

2.) Rico Infinity Team

3.) Alpha Legends

4.) NASR Esports

5.) RTG Esports

6.) Falcons Esports

7.) iKurd Esports

8.) Scytes Esports

9.) Sudor Esports

10.) Yalla Esports

11.) RealTiger9

12.) Galaxy Racer

13.) Hotline Esports

14.) Fate Esports

15.) RAAD Esports

16.) The Snipers

Edited by Nikhil Vinod