PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Grand Finals prize pool distribution

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Finals is all set to begin from January 21st. The top 16 teams from around the world will battle for $1.2 Million (approx ₹8.76 crore) prize money.
The four-day event will take place at Al Albany Street, near City Walk in Dubai. OnePlus 8T 5G smartphone is the official device of the PMGC Finals.
The PMGC league stages lasted for nearly four week after commencing on November 24th and concluding on December 20th, 2020.
Four Angry Men from China won the league stages and were awarded $300,000. PMWL east champion Bigetron RA placed second in the tournament.
Four Angry Men 33Svan was awarded the MVP of the PMGC league stage, with 32.692 damage and 144 kills.
The PMGC league stages had a prize pool of $769,000. PMGC Features a massive prize pool of $2,000,000.
Prize pool distribution for the PMGC 2020 Finals:-
1st place: $700,000 (approx ₹5.1 crore)
2nd place: $200,000 (approx ₹1.46 crore)
3rd place: $100,000 (approx ₹73 lakhs)
4th place: $40,000 (approx ₹29 lakhs)
5th place: $25,000 (approx ₹18 lakhs)
6th place: $20,000 (approx ₹14.6 lakhs)
7th place: $17,000 (approx ₹12.4 lakhs)
8th place: $15,000 (approx ₹11 lakhs)
9th place: $12,000 (approx ₹8.75 lakhs)
10th place: $11,000 (approx ₹8 lakhs)
11th, 12th, and 13th place: $10,000 (approx ₹7.3 lakhs)
14th, 15th and 16th place: $5,000 (approx ₹3.65 lakhs)
MVP of PMGC 2020 Finals : $15,000
Teams qualified for PMGC 2020 Grand Finals
Four Angry Men (China)
Bigetron RA (Indonesia)
RRQ Athena (Thailand)
Konina Power (CIS/Kazakhstan)
Klas Digital Athletics (Turkey)
Secret Jin (Thailand)
Futbolist (Turkey)
Nova XQF (China)
Power888 KPS (Thailand)
Abrupt Slayers (Nepal)
Alpha 7 Esports (Brazil)
Z3US Esports (Mongolia)
Natus Vincere (Ukraine/Russia)
Aerowolf Limax (Indonesia)
Team Secret (Malaysia)
A1 Esports (Bangladesh)