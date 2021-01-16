Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Grand Finals prize pool distribution

PMGC Grand Finals
PMGC Grand Finals
Gametube
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 16 Jan 2021, 00:10 IST
News
Advertisement

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Finals is all set to begin from January 21st. The top 16 teams from around the world will battle for $1.2 Million (approx ₹8.76 crore) prize money.

The four-day event will take place at Al Albany Street, near City Walk in Dubai. OnePlus 8T 5G smartphone is the official device of the PMGC Finals.

The PMGC league stages lasted for nearly four week after commencing on November 24th and concluding on December 20th, 2020.

Four Angry Men from China won the league stages and were awarded $300,000. PMWL east champion Bigetron RA placed second in the tournament.

Four Angry Men 33Svan was awarded the MVP of the PMGC league stage, with 32.692 damage and 144 kills.

The PMGC league stages had a prize pool of $769,000. PMGC Features a massive prize pool of $2,000,000.

Prize pool distribution for the PMGC 2020 Finals:-

1st place: $700,000 (approx ₹5.1 crore)

Advertisement

2nd place: $200,000 (approx ₹1.46 crore)

3rd place: $100,000 (approx ₹73 lakhs)

4th place: $40,000 (approx ₹29 lakhs)

5th place: $25,000 (approx ₹18 lakhs)

6th place: $20,000 (approx ₹14.6 lakhs)

7th place: $17,000 (approx ₹12.4 lakhs)

8th place: $15,000 (approx ₹11 lakhs)

9th place: $12,000 (approx ₹8.75 lakhs)

10th place: $11,000 (approx ₹8 lakhs)

11th, 12th, and 13th place: $10,000 (approx ₹7.3 lakhs)

14th, 15th and 16th place: $5,000 (approx ₹3.65 lakhs)

MVP of PMGC 2020 Finals : $15,000

Teams qualified for PMGC 2020 Grand Finals

Qualifed teams for PMGC Finals Teams
Qualifed teams for PMGC Finals Teams

Four Angry Men (China)

Bigetron RA (Indonesia)

RRQ Athena (Thailand)

Konina Power (CIS/Kazakhstan)

Klas Digital Athletics (Turkey)

Secret Jin (Thailand)

Futbolist (Turkey)

Nova XQF (China)

Power888 KPS (Thailand)

Abrupt Slayers (Nepal)

Alpha 7 Esports (Brazil)

Z3US Esports (Mongolia)

Natus Vincere (Ukraine/Russia)

Advertisement

Aerowolf Limax (Indonesia)

Team Secret (Malaysia)

A1 Esports (Bangladesh)

*Due to Covid-19 restrictions fans are not allowed into the stadium.

Published 16 Jan 2021, 00:10 IST
PUBG Mobile Global Championship PUBG PUBG Mobile Updates
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी