PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Grand Finals prize pool distribution

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Finals is all set to begin from January 21st. The top 16 teams from around the world will battle for $1.2 Million (approx ₹8.76 crore) prize money.

The four-day event will take place at Al Albany Street, near City Walk in Dubai. OnePlus 8T 5G smartphone is the official device of the PMGC Finals.

We are only few weeks away from the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship Finals! #PMGC #WEONTOP



Teams are preparing to drop in! Make sure you catch the action LIVE from Dubai, 21st-24th January:



📺https://t.co/rgegn6fG9Q

📺https://t.co/YT3MB7s97r

📺https://t.co/6ZZysc7Fzt pic.twitter.com/7q5QkUps5V — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) January 8, 2021

The PMGC league stages lasted for nearly four week after commencing on November 24th and concluding on December 20th, 2020.

Four Angry Men from China won the league stages and were awarded $300,000. PMWL east champion Bigetron RA placed second in the tournament.

Four Angry Men 33Svan was awarded the MVP of the PMGC league stage, with 32.692 damage and 144 kills.

The PMGC league stages had a prize pool of $769,000. PMGC Features a massive prize pool of $2,000,000.

The curtain has fallen. Here is our PUBG MOBILE Global Championship League stage winner FOUR ANGRY MEN! Congratulations! 🎉



Stay tuned as we are close to announce more exciting news regarding the Finals!#PMGC #WEONTOP pic.twitter.com/TKNZTqYHZ6 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 20, 2020

Prize pool distribution for the PMGC 2020 Finals:-

1st place: $700,000 (approx ₹5.1 crore)

Advertisement

2nd place: $200,000 (approx ₹1.46 crore)

3rd place: $100,000 (approx ₹73 lakhs)

4th place: $40,000 (approx ₹29 lakhs)

5th place: $25,000 (approx ₹18 lakhs)

6th place: $20,000 (approx ₹14.6 lakhs)

7th place: $17,000 (approx ₹12.4 lakhs)

8th place: $15,000 (approx ₹11 lakhs)

9th place: $12,000 (approx ₹8.75 lakhs)

10th place: $11,000 (approx ₹8 lakhs)

11th, 12th, and 13th place: $10,000 (approx ₹7.3 lakhs)

14th, 15th and 16th place: $5,000 (approx ₹3.65 lakhs)

MVP of PMGC 2020 Finals : $15,000

Teams qualified for PMGC 2020 Grand Finals

Qualifed teams for PMGC Finals Teams

Four Angry Men (China)

Bigetron RA (Indonesia)

RRQ Athena (Thailand)

Konina Power (CIS/Kazakhstan)

Klas Digital Athletics (Turkey)

Secret Jin (Thailand)

Futbolist (Turkey)

Nova XQF (China)

Presenting the next 4 of the Top 16 teams that will be competing in the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship Finals Season Zero! Live in Dubai from January 21st to 24th. #PMGC #WEONTOP pic.twitter.com/BO65NQ0SH0 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) January 15, 2021

Power888 KPS (Thailand)

Abrupt Slayers (Nepal)

Alpha 7 Esports (Brazil)

Z3US Esports (Mongolia)

Presenting the next 4 of the Top 16 teams that will be competing in the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship Finals Season Zero! Live in Dubai from January 21st to 24th. #PMGC #WEONTOP pic.twitter.com/GIRCzaJ2kt — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) January 14, 2021

Natus Vincere (Ukraine/Russia)

Advertisement

Aerowolf Limax (Indonesia)

Team Secret (Malaysia)

A1 Esports (Bangladesh)

Presenting 4 of the Top 16 teams that will be competing in the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship Finals Season Zero! Live in Dubai from January 21st to 24th. #PMGC #WEONTOP pic.twitter.com/rJmhMbWgxi — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) January 13, 2021

The #PMGC pro player card is now available in-game! Go check it out, get yours today and collect your favourite pro player from within the @PUBGMOBILE game Esports Center!



Who will you be collecting? #WEONTOP pic.twitter.com/5BOuHyHiUw — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) January 15, 2021

*Due to Covid-19 restrictions fans are not allowed into the stadium.