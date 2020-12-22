PUBG Mobile Global Championship, aka PMGC, League Stage records 500K peak viewership

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire Esports are the leading titles when it comes to viewership for mobile esports.

With mobile esports growing with every passing day, the tournament viewership numbers of the esports events seem to be growing as well. The latest tournament with an astounding amount of viewership is the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020.

The curtain has fallen. Here is our PUBG MOBILE Global Championship League stage winner FOUR ANGRY MEN! Congratulations! 🎉



Stay tuned as we are close to announce more exciting news regarding the Finals!#PMGC #WEONTOP pic.twitter.com/TKNZTqYHZ6 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 20, 2020

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

According to detailed statistics published by the esports analytics company, Esports Charts, the League Stage of the tournament was watched for over 23 Million (2,37,89,626) hours. The League Stage of the event went on for almost a month, concluding on December 20th, 2020.

The tournament was live-streamed across various platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch in 16 languages. The event hit its concurrent peak viewership on December 13th, 2020, with over 322K (3,22,881) viewers watching the Bahasa (Indonesian) stream.

Overall the tournament hit a peak viewership of 500K (5,68,623) viewers on November 27th, 2020, during the second round of Day-1 Super Weekend-1.

The overall leaderboard of the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship!



Congratulations to the Top 16 teams making it to the PMGC Finals, starting at the end of JAN 2021.

Stay tuned, we are close to announce more exciting news for the upcoming Esports year!#PMGC #WEONTOP pic.twitter.com/H1izarZJy8 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 20, 2020

The tournament had an average viewership of over 250K (2,59,760) viewers across all languages in 92 hours of stream timing.

Despite PUBG Mobile being banned in India with no Indian team competing in the event, the Hindi stream of the tournament still had a healthy viewership, which shows the interest of the Indian audience in the PUBG Mobile Esports scene.

The Chinese viewership for the Championship is not known as of yet, but many reports suggest that the region too had whooping numbers.

The PUBG MOBILE GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP is coming to #Dubai! #PMGC #WEONTOP



Where the best 16 teams will fight on stage in the grand PMGC Finals. Are you ready?!

Witness the first PMGC Champion in Dubai from January 21st to the 24th. See you there!@visitdubai @Dubai_Calendar pic.twitter.com/ELwqIVxSte — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 20, 2020

The amount of traction towards PMGC 2020 shows how far the mobile esports scene has come with regards to PUBG Mobile. It would be interesting to see the numbers that the Finals of the event would rack up.

The Finals, which is scheduled to be held next month in Dubai, promises to be an exquisite affair for the viewers, with the best of the best battling it out become the Global Champion.