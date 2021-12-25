PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021: Individual awards winners revealed 

The League Stages of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 is over. The top nine teams from the east region and the top six teams from the west region have qualified for the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals, scheduled for January 21-23, 2022.

The winner of BGIS 2021 is directly invited to the tournament finals. Tencent, before the event, announced individual awards in five different categories, with each awardee receiving $2000 in prizemoney.

Individual awards winners of PMGC 2021

1) Gunslinger: The player with the most kills, damage, and headshots in the tournament is awarded this title. Stalwart Esports Top, who is also the top fragger in the finals, has bagged this award. From the western region, Rise Mythic bagged the title.

Rise Esports had a great league play as they were at the top, but things went haywire in the league finals, and they had to settle for 12th place. Rise Esports failed to qualify for PMGC 2021 Grand Finals.

2) Grenade Master: Nozzy from The Infinity and Mythic from Rise Esports won this title in the East and West region, respectively. This title is awarded to the player who has the most grenade kills/knockouts.

3) Eagle Eye: YuYang from Chinese team Six Two Eight won the prize for the longest sniper kill. Though Eastern Stars failed to advance to the grand finals, their sniper Bazzi has been named the Eagle eye.

4) Survivor: In this award, the player who survives the longest while causing the least amount of damage receives the prize. Champion Damwon Gaming Ssung is the survivor of the eastern region, while another Rise Esports player Garrryx became the western survivor.

5) Medic: The award goes to the player with the most revival on average per match. From the east region, STE Skryy won this award, while from the west region Alpha7 SenaTexa claimed the title. Stalwart Esports secured third place in the league finals while Alpha 7 came in 4th place.

