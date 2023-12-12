PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023: Overall prize money distribution revealed

The fourth edition of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) concluded on December 10, and a total of 50 teams from around the world contested for the enormous prize of $3 million. Tencent distributed the prize money among these teams based on their results throughout the tournament. The League Stage consisted of 48 teams and had a total prize pool of $1.58 million.
The Grand Finals featured 14 clubs from the League and two invited teams, who fought for a prize pool of $1.48 million. IHC Esports became the champion of this season after successfully making some aggressive plays in the Finals. Stalwart Esports claimed the second position, while Alpha7 Esports earned the third spot.
Prize pool distribution of PMGC 2023
IHC Esports earned a total of $453K, of which $400K came from being crowned the winners. The remaining $53K included participation fees and league stage prizes. Here is how the prize money was distributed among all the 50 teams of the PMGC 2023:
- IHC ESPORTS - $453,500
- Stalwart Esports - $263,000
- Alpha7 Esports - $184,000
- 4Merical Vibes - $144,000
- D'Xavier - $121,000
- FaZe Clan - $105,000
- Nongshim RedForce - $107,000
- Team Weibo - $98,000
- Titan Esports Club - $47,500
- Six Two Eight - $94,000
- S2G Esports - $42,500
- Loops Esports - $90,000
- Persija EVOS - $78,000
- Major Pride - $85,000
- Yoodo Alliance - $71,250
- Morph GPX - $78,000
- Team Queso - $38,500
- Bigetron Red Villain - $40,250
- iNCO Gaming - $35,750
- INFLUENCE RAGE - $39,500
- DUKSAN Esports - $35,750
- REJECT - $36,500
- RUKH eSports - $35,500
- Nigma Galaxy - $37,$750
- Brute Force -$33,750
- MadBulls - $36,250
- Gaimin Gladiators - $30,750
- SEM9 - $28,500
- Dplus - $31,000
- NASR Esports - $28,000
- NB Esports - $28,000
- Melise Esports - $27,500
- Alter Ego Ares - $27,500
- N Hyper Esports - $27,500
- Quest Esports -$25,000
- Tianba - $22,000
- INTENSE GAME - $22,000
- Vampire Esports - $22,000
- Falcons White - $21,500
- Next Rüya - $21,500
- De Muerte - $21,500
- BRA Esports - $21,000
- Seventh Element - $21,000
- Genesis Esports - $21,000
- AGONxi8 Esports - $20,500
- HAIL Esports - $20,500
- DRS GAMING - $20,500
- XERXIA Esports - $20,000
- Konina Power - $20,000
- Beenostorm - $20,000
Tencent has also announced their roadmap and plans for PUBG Mobile Esports 2024. The next PMGC will be played in the United Kingdom and will have a total prize of $3 million, the same as the 2023 edition. However, the publisher did not reveal anything about its format or other details.
The PMGC 2023 generated a peak viewership of 980,110 on the last day of its Finale. It was one of the most successful events of the game. The publisher will now be aiming to gain more viewers next year with the announcement of some new tournaments like PMGO and PMSL.