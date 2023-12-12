PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023: Overall prize money distribution revealed

The fourth edition of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) concluded on December 10, and a total of 50 teams from around the world contested for the enormous prize of $3 million. Tencent distributed the prize money among these teams based on their results throughout the tournament. The League Stage consisted of 48 teams and had a total prize pool of $1.58 million.

The Grand Finals featured 14 clubs from the League and two invited teams, who fought for a prize pool of $1.48 million. IHC Esports became the champion of this season after successfully making some aggressive plays in the Finals. Stalwart Esports claimed the second position, while Alpha7 Esports earned the third spot.

Prize pool distribution of PMGC 2023

IHC Esports earned a total of $453K, of which $400K came from being crowned the winners. The remaining $53K included participation fees and league stage prizes. Here is how the prize money was distributed among all the 50 teams of the PMGC 2023:

IHC ESPORTS - $453,500 Stalwart Esports - $263,000 Alpha7 Esports - $184,000 4Merical Vibes - $144,000 D'Xavier - $121,000 FaZe Clan - $105,000 Nongshim RedForce - $107,000 Team Weibo - $98,000 Titan Esports Club - $47,500 Six Two Eight - $94,000 S2G Esports - $42,500 Loops Esports - $90,000 Persija EVOS - $78,000 Major Pride - $85,000 Yoodo Alliance - $71,250 Morph GPX - $78,000 Team Queso - $38,500 Bigetron Red Villain - $40,250 iNCO Gaming - $35,750 INFLUENCE RAGE - $39,500 DUKSAN Esports - $35,750 REJECT - $36,500 RUKH eSports - $35,500 Nigma Galaxy - $37,$750 Brute Force -$33,750 MadBulls - $36,250 Gaimin Gladiators - $30,750 SEM9 - $28,500 Dplus - $31,000 NASR Esports - $28,000 NB Esports - $28,000 Melise Esports - $27,500 Alter Ego Ares - $27,500 N Hyper Esports - $27,500 Quest Esports -$25,000 Tianba - $22,000 INTENSE GAME - $22,000 Vampire Esports - $22,000 Falcons White - $21,500 Next Rüya - $21,500 De Muerte - $21,500 BRA Esports - $21,000 Seventh Element - $21,000 Genesis Esports - $21,000 AGONxi8 Esports - $20,500 HAIL Esports - $20,500 DRS GAMING - $20,500 XERXIA Esports - $20,000 Konina Power - $20,000 Beenostorm - $20,000

Tencent has also announced their roadmap and plans for PUBG Mobile Esports 2024. The next PMGC will be played in the United Kingdom and will have a total prize of $3 million, the same as the 2023 edition. However, the publisher did not reveal anything about its format or other details.

The PMGC 2023 generated a peak viewership of 980,110 on the last day of its Finale. It was one of the most successful events of the game. The publisher will now be aiming to gain more viewers next year with the announcement of some new tournaments like PMGO and PMSL.