Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023: Overall prize money distribution revealed

PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023: Overall prize money distribution revealed

By GT Gaming
Modified Dec 12, 2023 05:31 GMT
PMGC 2023 featured a total of 50 teams (Image via PUBG Mobile)
PMGC 2023 featured a total of 50 teams (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The fourth edition of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) concluded on December 10, and a total of 50 teams from around the world contested for the enormous prize of $3 million. Tencent distributed the prize money among these teams based on their results throughout the tournament. The League Stage consisted of 48 teams and had a total prize pool of $1.58 million.

The Grand Finals featured 14 clubs from the League and two invited teams, who fought for a prize pool of $1.48 million. IHC Esports became the champion of this season after successfully making some aggressive plays in the Finals. Stalwart Esports claimed the second position, while Alpha7 Esports earned the third spot.

Prize pool distribution of PMGC 2023

IHC Esports earned a total of $453K, of which $400K came from being crowned the winners. The remaining $53K included participation fees and league stage prizes. Here is how the prize money was distributed among all the 50 teams of the PMGC 2023:

  1. IHC ESPORTS - $453,500
  2. Stalwart Esports - $263,000
  3. Alpha7 Esports - $184,000
  4. 4Merical Vibes - $144,000
  5. D'Xavier - $121,000
  6. FaZe Clan - $105,000
  7. Nongshim RedForce - $107,000
  8. Team Weibo - $98,000
  9. Titan Esports Club - $47,500
  10. Six Two Eight - $94,000
  11. S2G Esports - $42,500
  12. Loops Esports - $90,000
  13. Persija EVOS - $78,000
  14. Major Pride - $85,000
  15. Yoodo Alliance - $71,250
  16. Morph GPX - $78,000
  17. Team Queso - $38,500
  18. Bigetron Red Villain - $40,250
  19. iNCO Gaming - $35,750
  20. INFLUENCE RAGE - $39,500
  21. DUKSAN Esports - $35,750
  22. REJECT - $36,500
  23. RUKH eSports - $35,500
  24. Nigma Galaxy - $37,$750
  25. Brute Force -$33,750
  26. MadBulls - $36,250
  27. Gaimin Gladiators - $30,750
  28. SEM9 - $28,500
  29. Dplus - $31,000
  30. NASR Esports - $28,000
  31. NB Esports - $28,000
  32. Melise Esports - $27,500
  33. Alter Ego Ares - $27,500
  34. N Hyper Esports - $27,500
  35. Quest Esports -$25,000
  36. Tianba - $22,000
  37. INTENSE GAME - $22,000
  38. Vampire Esports - $22,000
  39. Falcons White - $21,500
  40. Next Rüya - $21,500
  41. De Muerte - $21,500
  42. BRA Esports - $21,000
  43. Seventh Element - $21,000
  44. Genesis Esports - $21,000
  45. AGONxi8 Esports - $20,500
  46. HAIL Esports - $20,500
  47. DRS GAMING - $20,500
  48. XERXIA Esports - $20,000
  49. Konina Power - $20,000
  50. Beenostorm - $20,000

Tencent has also announced their roadmap and plans for PUBG Mobile Esports 2024. The next PMGC will be played in the United Kingdom and will have a total prize of $3 million, the same as the 2023 edition. However, the publisher did not reveal anything about its format or other details.

The PMGC 2023 generated a peak viewership of 980,110 on the last day of its Finale. It was one of the most successful events of the game. The publisher will now be aiming to gain more viewers next year with the announcement of some new tournaments like PMGO and PMSL.

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Satish
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...