PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024 Main Event: All 16 teams, dates, schedule, and where to watch 

The PMGO 2024 Main Event is slated to be contested among 16 teams from April 5 to 7 in São Paulo, Brazil. The total prize money in this three-day mega contest is $356,000. The crown champion will win the first prize of $100,000. These participants will battle in a total of 18 matches, scheduled to be played across three matches.

The Prelims phase of the PMGO 2024 wrapped up on April 3, with the eight best squads ensuring their qualification in the main event. The top performer of the Qualifier Finals stage has earned their spot in this contest. The remaining seven teams have been chosen directly for the main event.

Participating clubs in PMGO 2024 Main Event in Brazil

Here are the 16 clubs from around the world who will compete in the main event:

Nova Esports (China) S2G Gaming (Turkey) RC Bra Esports (Turkey) IW NRX (Turkey) IHC Esports (Mongolia) Team Falcons (Mongolia) Alpha7 Esports (Brazil) Zebra Master (Brazil) Death Wolves (Brazil) Smoke Gaming (Brazil) BOOM Esports (Indonesia) Vampire Esports (Thailand) Dplus KIA (South Korea) Reject (Japan) Royals of War (Mexico) HFIYS Esports (United Kingdom)

Map order and where to watch

The main event features six matches daily, three of which are set in the Erangel map. One encounter will be on the Sanhok map and the other two on the Miramar map. Similar to the Prelims stage, you can watch the action live on the PUBG Mobile Esports’ YouTube channel in many languages at 16:30 IST.

Here is the map rotation for each day;

Match 1 - Sanhok

Match 2 - Erangel

Match 3 - Erangel

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Miramar

IHC Esports, the current world champions, will be seeking to conquer the back-to-back second international tournament in the PMGO. While S2G Gaming, the 2022 PMGC champions, will aim to make a strong comeback in the event. Nova Esports, the two-time world champions, has also returned to the global competition and will be looking to claim the title after a long wait.

Team Falcons was the best performing squad in the Prelims stage. The Mongolian brigade will strive to continue their supremacy in the PMGO main event. Alpha 7 Esports, an experienced Brazilian squad, is one of the most consistent PUBG Mobile teams in the world. The star-studded lineup is expected to maintain their consistency in the Global Open.