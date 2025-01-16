PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2025 slots distribution announced 

The PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2025 is set to kick off, with registrations starting on January 16, 2025. Tencent has revealed the tournament's slot distribution, with the initial stages taking place online and the final stages scheduled to be held offline in Uzbekistan this April. The event will feature a prize pool of $500,000.

Eight teams from around the world will receive direct invitations to the PMGO main event, while registration for Uzbekistan teams will open separately in February. Additionally, top-performing teams from various regions will be selected for the competition.

PMGO 2025 structure and slots distribution

Teams from around the globe can register for the Global Open 2025, and compete in their regional qualifiers for a spot in the Prelims. The top seven teams from the Prelims will then advance to the main event.

Here is the slot distribution for Prelims:

Aisa - 4

Middle East - 3

Europe - 3

South America - 1

North America - 1

Uzbekistan - 4

Here is the slot distribution for the main event (Finale):

Invited teams - 8

Prelims - 7

Uzbekistan - 1

The Open Qualifiers will be conducted from February 13 to March 2, where teams will compete in their respective regions for a spot in the Prelims. The Open Qualifiers will be held in many stages, including Round 1, 2, and Finals.

The Open Qualifiers for teams from Uzbekistan will be played from March 2 to March 23. The regional finals will be held offline on April 9 — with the top team moving directly to the main event — while the teams ranked second to fifth will advance to the Prelims.

A total of 16 teams will compete in the Prelims on April 10 and 11. The top seven teams from the overall standings will be selected for the main event, while the bottom nine will be eliminated from the PMGO.

The main event will feature 16 teams, including eight invited clubs, seven from the Prelims and one from the Uzbekistan Finals. It will be contested on April 12 and 13. However, Tencent has not yet revealed the names of the invited teams.

This will be the second iteration of the PMGO. The inaugural edition, held in Brazil last year, was won by the Japanese club Reject. Brazil's Alpha7 Esports and Thailand's Vampire Esports were second and third, respectively.

