PUBG Mobile: Gunz Esports crowned PMPL Season 1 Arabia champions 

The third and final day of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Arabia (PMPL) came to an end today. After an exhilarating display of skill and game sense by the 16 qualified teams over the three days, Gunz Esports emerged as the champions of the event bagging the winner's prize of $10,000.

The team ended up securing a total of 245 points and 110 kills. Earlier, they had also won the PMPL League stage of the competition

The second place in the tournament was captured by Rico Infinity Team with 172 points and 79 kills. They pocketed the second-place prize of $6500. Sudor Esports finished at third place with 162 points and 86 kills and won the third-place prize of $5000.

Fan-favorite team Galaxy Racer unfortunately finished in the 8th spot with 136 points and 67 kills. The team failed to qualify for the EMEA Championship.

The top 5 teams also qualified for the PMPL EMEA Championship scheduled to be held later this month.

Teams qualified for the PMPL EMEA Championship

1.) GUNZ Esport

2.) Rico Infinity Team

3.) Sudor Esport

4.) NASR Esports

5.) Fate Esports

PMPL Season 1 Arabia Finals overall standings

The final day kicked off with the first match being played on Erangel. The chicken dinner in this match was claimed by Galaxy Racer with eight kills to their name. With three players eliminated early, MaxKash pulled off an unbelievable 1v3 clutch in the final circle against Gunz Esport to secure the victory. Gunz Esport finished second in this match with eight kills, while Scytes Esports finished third with seven kills to their tally.

PMPL Season 1 Arabia Finals overall standings

The second and third matches of the day were played on Miramar and Sanhok respectively. The chicken dinner in these matches was secured by Gunz Esport and Real Tiger9 with 12 and nine kills to their names respectively. Gunz Esport performed consistently in these two matches and propelled themselves up the overall leaderboards.

The fourth and fifth matches of the day, played on Erangel and Sanhok, were both claimed by Gunz Esport. The team dominated the lobby in both the matches, securing 12 and eight kills respectively. This was the third chicken dinner for the team on the day, as they stood tall in the top spot heading into the final match.

The sixth and final match of the day, played on Sanhok, was won by SUDOR Esports with 8 kills to their name. FATE Esports finished second in this match with a single frag, while Gunz Esport finished third with 8 kills. Yalla Esports also played brilliantly in this match, securing 14 kills.

