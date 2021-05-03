PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,662,734 accounts this week

PUBG Mobile, one of the most successful mobile battle royale titles, has seen enormous growth since its launch. The game recently achieved a milestone of 1 Billion downloads worldwide. The game also has an active and booming esports scene, drawing thousands of viewers for every tournament. The game has grossed more than 5.1 billion USD in player spending.

PUBG Mobile Anti Cheating report

However, with this paramount success, PUBG Mobile also faces several iritants in the form of cheaters and hackers. To counter this, the developers have put in place an anti-cheat system that detects and punishes cheaters.

Along with this, the developers have also started a Ban Pan initiative where they put out weekly reports detailing the number of players banned for hacking and the types of cheats used. PUBG Mobile also takes into account the reports of legit players who report cheaters and hackers.

The #BanPan was on a roll this week! 🍳 From April 23rd-29th, we banned 1,662,734 accounts from accessing our game. The majority of reasons include:



❌ Auto-Aim Hacks

❌ X-Ray Vision

❌ Speed Hacks



Learn more at 🔗https://t.co/YdeCgfdOcr #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/eEcWIHuicu — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 2, 2021

This week (ie. From 23rd April to 29th April), a total of 1,662,734 accounts were banned for cheating. This was an approximate 9.8% increase from last week's numbers.

Break-up of the banned PUBG Mobile accounts

Conqueror - 2%

Ace - 8%

Crown - 12%

Diamond - 12%

Platinum - 9%

Gold - 8%

Silver - 11%

Bronze - 38%

This week, 49% of the banned accounts were banned in lower tiers (Bronze+Silver) which further proves the effectiveness of the anti-cheat system in early detection. Auto Aims, Speed Hacks, and X-Ray Vision were the most used cheats this week.

Breakdown of cheats used this week:

Auto Aim (28%): Allows players to aim towards the enemy without any effort automatically.

X-Ray Vision (21%): Allows players to see through buildings and obstacles and determine the enemy's location, thus giving the user an unfair advantage.

Speed Hacks (20%): Allows the player to move at a much quicker pace than normal, thus making them a difficult target to hit. This cheat also helps players run from one part of the map to the other within seconds.

Modification of Character Model (12%): This allows the user to modify his/her character to gain an edge over the enemy.

Modification of Area Damage (10%): This allows the user to deal damage over a much larger area via bullets and grenades.

Others (9%): Miscellaneous cheat