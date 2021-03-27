PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,813,787 accounts this week

PUBG Mobile recently celebrated its 3rd anniversary, while the game has also crossed 1 billion downloads since its inception.

PUBG MOBILE has officially connected 1 billion people across the globe! 🙉🌎 Where in the world are your teammates? 🗺️✈️👫 #PUBGM1Billion pic.twitter.com/fe83KOWP6U — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 25, 2021

The Battle Royale title also crossed $5 billion in player spending, making it one of the most successful mobile games ever.

Since the game is built using Unreal Engine 4, the gameplay feels miles ahead of most mobile games present in the market. The gun mechanics, player movement, and graphics are also close to the PUBG PC version.

With millions of players logging in daily, it becomes hard to keep tabs on fair and clean gameplay. That's why the authorities have an in-built anti-cheat system that not only detects cheaters but instantly bans them from the game.

PUBG Mobile also publishes its ban reports every week, informing fans about their actions against the cheaters.

PUBG Mobile's anti-cheat system has been working hard to keep hackers and cheats away

PUBG Mobile officials have now released its 27th report for cheaters banned in the previous week, i.e., March 19th to March 25th. This week's report revealed that over 1,813,787 accounts were banned from PUBG Mobile for cheating, with each receiving a permanent suspension.

Break-up of the banned PUBG Mobile accounts

One percent of the total accounts banned were of the highest tier in the game, i.e., of the Conqueror tier, while 8 percent accounts of the second-highest level, Ace, were forbidden.

Apart from that, 10 percent of Crown tier accounts and 12 percent Diamond tier accounts were barred.

In the lower tier, 10% of the accounts banned were from the Platinum tier, followed by 10% Gold, 12% Silver, and 37% Bronze accounts that were also excluded.

The developers also gave out the information regarding the type of cheats used :

6%: Modification of Character Model

19%: Modification of Area Damage

19%: Speed Cheats

23%: Auto-Aim Cheats

26%: X-Ray Vision

7%: Others

