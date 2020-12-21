PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 2,127,454 accounts this week

PUBG Mobile has published its sixteenth report for cheaters who have been banned in the previous week, i.e., from December 11th to December 17th. The report revealed that over 2,127,454 accounts were banned from PUBG Mobile for defrauding, with each receiving a permanent suspension.

The first report was posted on August 29th, where 1,273,152 accounts were suspended, and the second one saw 1,838,223 accounts getting the boot.

Last week, PUBG Mobile suspended 1,498,044 accounts for cheating. This week, they have banned 42% more defrauders as compared to the previous one.

A break-up of the banned PUBG Mobile accounts

Account banned report

2 % of Conqueror tier accounts

8% of Ace tier accounts

15% of Crown tier accounts

17% of Diamond tier accounts

15% of Platinum tier accounts

12% of Gold tier accounts

9% of Silver-tier accounts

22% of Bronze tier accounts

Banned cheat report

Banned cheats pie-chart (Image via PUBG Mobile Instagram)

15% of the cheats were banned due to auto-aim usage, used to shoot enemies automatically using third-party scripts.

Around 18% used X-ray visions to gain an unfair advantage and see the enemy's position through covers and walls.

11% were using speed hacks to outperform enemies via an unfair movement advantage.

12% of the frauds received suspensions for using a modification of area damage, where they could kill others instantly with increased bullet damage.

31% of the hackers were handed bans because they utilized the modification of the character model hack to gain an unfair advantage using third-party plugins.

The remaining 13% got banned due to unspecified reasons.

PUBG Mobile's attempts to keep the game fair

To implement a fair gameplay environment for every player, the developers have created an anti-cheat feature, Video Review Station.

Players have the power to decide whether a reported gamer is hacking or not. If the maximum number of responses say that he/she is guilty, then the officials will review the footage for further verification before making the final call.

