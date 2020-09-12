PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 2,245,936 accounts in one week

PUBG Mobile has published its third report of cheaters banned over a week, i.e., from 4th September to 10th September. The first report was posted on 29th August, in which 2,273,152 accounts were restricted.

In the second week, over 1,838,223 accounts were caught cheating. And this week, PUBG Mobile has banned over 2,245,936 accounts for defrauding. Each account in violation has received a 10-year suspension.

Banned cheats pie-chart (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Instagram)

Here's a break-up of the accounts banned:

Around 52% of the cheaters used X-Ray Visions to gain an unfair advantage and see the enemy's position through covers and walls.

of the cheaters used to gain an unfair advantage and see the enemy's position through covers and walls. 23% of the cheats were banned due to usage of auto-aiming , to shoot enemies automatically using third-party scripts .

of the cheats were banned due to usage of , to shoot enemies automatically using . 8% were using speed hacks to outperform enemies via an unfair movement advantage.

were using to outperform enemies via an unfair movement advantage. 5% of the frauds received suspensions due to the use of modification of area damage , where they could kill others instantly with increased bullet damage.

of the frauds received suspensions due to the use of , where they could kill others instantly with increased bullet damage. 6% of the hackers were handed bans because of the utilisation of the modification of character model to gain an unfair advantage using third-party plugins .

of the hackers were handed bans because of the utilisation of the to gain an unfair advantage using . The remaining 6% got banned due to reasons not specified.

PUBG Mobile ban stats

New anti-hack system in PUBG Mobile

The new anti-cheat feature in PUBG Mobile, announced ahead of the New Era update, is now live. This new measure is called the Video Review Station.

With this system, players will decide whether the reported gamer in the video is hacking or not. If the maximum number of responses point to the latter as guilty, then the footage will be reviewed by the officials for further verification.

This week, 4,449 investigators helped in 12,022 ban assists, with the top investigators also receiving the title of Master Investigator. If an investigator assists with 21 correct judgments in a week, then they will receive three classic crate coupons as a reward.