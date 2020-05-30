PUBG Mobile: How to get free Helmet skins in PUBG?

Free Helmet Skins in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has a brilliant compilation of skins, emotes and outfits. The players crave for the splendid range of exclusive items present in the game.

One of them being the helmet, which is one of the most important aspects as they provide head protection to the PUBG Mobile players.

The players fancy to have a rare skin for the various levels of helmets. The in-game items are quite extravagant and aren’t cheap. One has to use the in-game currency, i.e., UC to get these items. However, not all PUBG Mobile players can afford to pay for the skins

So the players strive to find a way around to get the skin at no cost.

Here are the ways, one can get the helmet skin for free.

Helmet Skin for free in PUBG Mobile

#1 Redeem Codes

PUBG Mobile Redemption Center

These codes are used to redeem exclusive items, that can otherwise be purchased by UC. Redeem codes provide an opportunity for non-paying players to get a hand on some lavish items.

These codes are released by Tencent Games on their social media accounts and streams during events like festivals, collaboration and other holidays. These codes aren’t unlimited and can be redeemed only a specific number of items, so one has to be quick to obtain them.

#2 Events

There are events in PUBG Mobile, which provide the items for a limited period. The players have to complete the required tasks during the events to obtain the items. These events are usually location or region-specific.

#3 Royale Pass

The Free Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile provides the players with the items; it consists of different rewards that one can get by increasing their RP level by completing daily tasks and missions.

Rock 'n' Roll Helmet

#4 Obtaining Free UC

Most of the exclusive outfits, skins and emotes can only be bought by UC from the in-game shop. UC is the in-game currency which is used in most of the purchases that carryout in the in-game shop. You can use apps like Google Opinion reward and other GPT sites to get Google Play credits, which the players can use to buy UC.