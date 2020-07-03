PUBG Mobile: How to play Livik map before the global release?

A detailed guide to try out the upcoming Livik map before the official PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 global update.

The Livik map will feature a brand new Monster Truck vehicle and shotgun.

PUBG Mobile Livik Map

The upcoming Livik map of PUBG Mobile has created a hype among the players. A few days ago, PUBG Mobile officials revealed the release date of Livik map via their Twitter handle. The upcoming 0.19.0 update of PUBG Mobile will be rolled out officially on 7th July.

The leaks that have surfaced online also suggest that a new Payload 2.0 mode may also arrive with the upcoming 0.19.0 update. PUBG Mobile fans have been eagerly waiting for the update and are thrilled to try out the new content update.

For those who want to play Livik map before the global release of PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update, we have prepared a guide through which the upcoming additions of the game can be tested before everyone else does.

How to play PUBG Mobile Livik Map?

As we all know, the map is currently under beta testing and it will be released shortly in the upcoming days. However, there's still plenty of time left to play the new Livik map in the beta version.

Location at Livik map

To experience the beta version in advance, players are required to download and install PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Beta update on their devices.

Download PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 beta version from here

Advertisement

After the installation is complete, launch the game. Change the map selection to 'Livik' map under the classic section. Hit the start button to begin the matchmaking process.

The size of the file is around 1.5 GB, so you must ensure that your device has enough storage space for the download as well as the installation.

The map includes various terrains and is often called as the combination of four different maps. A new monster truck vehicle has been also added to the game, which gives an extra advantage while travelling from one location to another in the map.