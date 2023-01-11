PUBG Mobile to implement new point system for 2023 esports tournaments

PUBG Mobile's publishers have revealed a new point system for its 2023 esports season. This will pave the way for more thrilling and strategy-based competition. With the closing of the PMGC Finals on January 8, the 2022 season came to an end. In the 2023 season, thanks to the new matrix, teams will need to make a few changes to their strategies and gameplay. This is because the new point system has lowered the value of placement points.

PUBG Mobile players from around the world will start their 2023 season that features the new rule by competing in the first regional tournaments. However, Tencent and Krafton are yet to reveal the schedule for the game's spring events.

PUBG Mobile esports' new point system for 2023 season

The upcoming contests will use a 10-point system, which has been followed in PUBG PC tournaments for a long time. Tencent implemented it in Chinese regional events associated with the title's mobile version at the 2022 season's start. However, there are some differences between the scoring system used in Chinese events and the one recently introduced. This is because the nation's events feature 15 teams instead of 16.

Tencent applied new point distribution for the 2023 season (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Previously, the Chicken Dinner-winning team was rewarded with 15 points; this value has now been reduced by five points. The second-place finisher will be awarded six points instead of 12, while the third will be given five.

Here is how the points will be distributed in the 2023 season in accordance with teams' rankings in a single match:

1st Place - 10 points

2nd Place - 6 points

3rd Place - 5 points

4th Place - 4 points

5th Place - 3 points

6th Place - 2 points

7th Place - 1 point

8th Place - 1 point

9th Place - 0 point

10th Place - 0 point

11th Place - 0 point

12th Place - 0 point

13th Place - 0 point

14th Place - 0 point

15th Place - 0 point

16th Place - 0 point

The difference in how points are allocated between the old and new scoring systems will require teams to focus on kill-based strategies to earn more points in tournaments.

Point distribution in PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2018 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Since PUBG Mobile's release, Tencent has implemented a few different point systems. During 2018 and early 2019, the first-placed team got 500 points, while 365 and 315 were allocated to the second and third-placed squads. Each kill featured 15/20 points at the time. The publishers then applied the 30 and 20-point systems, which offered one point for each kill.

In mid-2020 (during PMPL S2), Tencent introduced the 15-point system, which was followed until the end of the 2022 season. To make PUBG Mobile esports more competitive, Krafton and Tencent have introduced the new system.

