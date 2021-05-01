PUBG Mobile India likely to be renamed to Battlegrounds Mobile India, suggests latest leak

According to a post by GemWire, a creative asset was found on the official website of PUBG Mobile India, suggesting that the game is likely to be renamed Battlegrounds Mobile India.

PUBG Mobile has probably been one of the most talked-about mobile battle royale games in the last few months, especially in India. 2020 was anything but a smooth ride for the title. From being among the most popular games, it was blocked in the country last September.

The announcement of the Indian version in November brought a ray of hope, and players have been waiting longingly for the return of their favorite title.

The hype around PUBG Mobile's return to India has probably been at its peak with the recent release of four videos on the official channel that were later made private.

The name of PUBG Mobile India is likely to be changed to Battlegrounds Mobile India

The new creative was found via the link of an older embedded creative on the website. It is likely a thumbnail/poster for a video that might soon be released. The creative can be seen below:

Creative on Vimeo

The name of the video file translated from Korean is “India Recall Campaign Motion_v02.mp4.”

This update implies that an official announcement about PUBG Mobile India could be in the pipeline.

Earlier, Dynamo, a prominent content creator, talked about the game’s comeback in a cryptic message. He disclosed that the title’s trailer would be out on a double-digit date while it would be released on a single-digit date.

Meanwhile, Ocean Sharma, a well-known member of the PUBG Mobile community, in an exclusive statement to Sportskeeda, said:

“Two big announcements are set to happen in the coming month of May. One is likely to be about some Indian teams competing in the PMPL Arabia, while the other is expected to be about the game’s return. I still can’t guarantee the same completely.”

