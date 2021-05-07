PUBG Mobile India release: Will there be APK pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India?

PUBG Mobile India is set to be released as Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game will also have a specific pre-registration period before its release in the country. With recent developments, it appears it is on its way to making a return to the country.

The announcement has brought a sense of joy to the Indian mobile gaming community, and fans of the title are over the moon. The developers have also released a teaser on the YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India, having a “Coming Soon” message.

This article provides an overview regarding various details about Battlegrounds Mobile India, including pre-registration.

APK pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India?

As per Krafton’s announcement on its official website, Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available for pre-registration before its launch. However, the exact dates and specifics for the same are yet to be made public by the developers.

The South Korean organization has revealed that the upcoming title will provide exclusive in-game events, outfits, and features. Meanwhile, tailored content will be regularly added to the game after launch. Details for the same will be provided in due course.

Restrictions on underage players

On top of this, the game is also set to have certain restrictions for players below 18. The privacy policy for the same states:

“If you are under 18 years of age, you will be asked to provide the mobile phone number of your parent or guardian to confirm that you are legally eligible to play the game. If you are a parent or guardian and you believe your child under 18 years of age has provided us with personal information without your consent, you can contact us and request your child’s information to be deleted from our system.”

Moreover, users below 18 will only be able to play the BR title for three hours a day. There is also an in-game spending restriction for users who are under this age.

