PUBG Mobile India: When was the game announced for the first time?

The popularity of PUBG Mobile in the Indian community cannot be understated as the title, in a way, has become a household name in the country. It has also been the recipient of numerous awards and praise from players across the world.

The game's success is not only restricted to the player base, as it has put up huge numbers in terms of revenue and viewership as well. However, in a significant move, the Government of India suspended PUBG Mobile and 117 other applications in the country in September 2020.

Since then, the experience for Indian fans has been far from smooth sailing. They were hoping for their favorite title's revival, and with the announcement of the Indian version by PUBG Corporation, a ray of hope emerged. Soon after, a website and teasers were released.

PUBG Mobile India's initial announcement

The announcement of the PUBG Mobile Indian version was made on November 12th, 2020. The press release stated

"Various aspects of the game will be customized for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game."

"More importantly, the company will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players."

Apart from the new localized version, PUBG Corporation also announced its plans to set up a subsidiary in India and employee professionals from various fields.

They seem to have made good on this statement as PUBG India Private Limited was registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs a little while later. The two directors named were: Kumar Krishnan Iyer and Hyunil Sohn.

A new operations team was also employed, with Aneesh Aravind as the country manager.

Some other key announcements

The press release also revealed PUBG Corp's plan to invest $100 million in India to boost the country's entire esports landscape.

The South Korean company also stated that there would be an esports league exclusively for the Indian region. The statement also stressed the privacy and security aspect as being a top priority for the company.

After the Indian version's announcement, it appeared as though the game would make a successful comeback in the country very soon, but that hasn't been the case.

Recently, there have been numerous developments regarding PUBG Mobile India as replies to various RTIs show. Wooyol Lim was recently appointed as the new director of PUBG India Private limited. But no release date has been revealed yet.

