PUBG Mobile Indian version might initially only be available for Android users

PUBG Mobile could potentially be on track for a comeback in the country, albeit a special Indian version, after being suspended for over two months.

In early September, Indian users were dismayed as the Government of India imposed a ban on 118 apps and games of Chinese origin, including PUBG Mobile. The move came like a bolt from the blue, and users were shocked.

PUBG Corporation has been working to bring back the game in the country. Soon after the ban, it cut ties with Tencent Games and announced it would be taking over the game's publishing responsibilities in India.

Fans of the title finally heaved a sigh of relief on 12th November when the organization announced the Indian version of PUBG Mobile.

However, there have still been no revelations about the availability of the game in the country.

PUBG Mobile Indian version only be available to Android users initially?

According to an internal source, the Indian version of the famous battle royale title might be initially available only for users on the Android platform. The game might likely release a few days later for their iOS counterparts.

For some days now, several Indian users have had access to the news section of the PUBG Mobile India website. The webpage appeared as shown below:

The downloads section of the PUBG Mobile India website

The section displays several options/links, including the APK download and Google Play Store options. However, there was no option for the Apple App Store visible to users. The page is likely being tested ahead of the actual release.

So, there is a chance that the game would first be released for Android users, followed by iOS users.

After the press release came out, there have been several other positive developments. The teasers of the game were dropped on the social media handles and official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile India.

Watch it below:

