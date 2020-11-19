Over the period, PUBG Mobile has outgrown several other titles on the mobile platform. It is arguably the most popular mobile battle royale game on Android and iOS platforms. It boasts a massive playerbase that religiously plays the title.

This year has been full of ups and downs for the Indian PUBG Mobile users. In early September, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology imposed a ban on 118 apps, including PUBG Mobile.

Around a week ago, PUBG Corporation, in a press release, announced a special version of PUBG Mobile for Indian users. The fans were elated for the game's return in the country. But, the announcement did not mention the date of release. Players have been excited than ever for the release of the game.

Also read: 3 major gameplay changes that PUBG Mobile Indian version will have

PUBG Mobile Indian version’s unauthenticated pre-registration link taken down from TapTap store

PUBG Mobile - India on TapTap

Soon after the announcement was made, a pre-registration page of the PUBG Mobile Indian version surfaced on TapTap. It had crossed the 200 thousand pre-registrations mark in a concise duration.

However, there was no official announcement made by PUBG Corporation about the pre-registration, so it was not possible to confirm its legitimacy. This left the fans divided over the authenticity, as many believed it to be fake while others considered it to be legit.

A snippet from the review section

Advertisement

A snippet from the review section

A snippet from the review section

A snippet from the review section

Advertisement

A snippet from the review section

A snippet from the review section

The game is rated 9.8/10 on TapTap, and the page has around 3,80,000 followers.

Now, the pre-registrations have been taken down on the TapTap store and have been shut-down for both Android and iOS platforms.

As the players can see in the picture above, the pre-registration buttons are replaced, and now it displays as ‘unavailable.’

The players need not jump to any conclusion about the availability of the game. They can follow the official social media handles of PUBG Mobile India to know about the accessibility of the game in the country. Here are the links to their accounts:

Instagram: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile Indian version

The Indian version of the game would feature some changes that would reflect the needs and preferences of the players. They will also, in a way, create healthy gameplay habits. The changes include the green hit effect, the implementation of a feature to limit game time for a younger audience, and more.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Indian version game, trailer and download link to release simultaneously, claims viral discord message