PUBG Mobile India before the ban vs PUBG Mobile India after the ban: What are the major changes in the new version

After a wait of more than two months, PUBG Mobile fans and players heaved a sigh of relief. On Thursday the PUBG Corporation announced that they were preparing for the release of a new version, specifically for the Indian users.

The Indian version of the game will feature some changes and will be slightly different from the global version. It would reflect the needs and preferences of local users and also aim to create a healthy game culture and environment.

PUBG Mobile India before ban vs PUBG Mobile India after the ban: What are the major changes in the new version

The official statement about the changes read,

“Various aspects of the game will be customized for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game. More importantly, the company will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players.”

Here are some of the major changes in the new version of PUBG Mobile.

#1 New Hit Effect

The Indian version of PUBG Mobile will have a green hit effect/ bloodstain effect to indicate the virtual nature of the game. In the global version, the players have the option to change the color of the hit effect and damage effect. In the Indian version this will be locked to green.

#2 Default Character clothing

The new characters automatically start fully clothed in the game.

#3 Feature to restrict game time

To create a healthy game environment, there will be a feature implemented to restrict the game-time or play-time for younger players. The global version had time limitations, but this may be slightly more severe in the newer version.

Some other major highlights of the announcement

#1 New branch

The company be setting up a new branch to provide smooth services and will also hire more than 100 employees.

#2 $100 million investment

The company will be investing $100 million. This is the largest investment from Korean companies, excluding manufacturing, and would help growth in related industries.

#3 Enhanced data security

In the announcement PUBG Corporation stated that the privacy and security of user data is their top priority and they would conduct regular audits for the same.

#4 Esport League

The announcement also added that they would be investing in an esports league exclusively for the country.