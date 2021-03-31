PUBG Mobile KR (Korea) to stop functionality for users from India and other countries

PUBG Mobile KR is one of the many regional adaptations of PUBG Mobile. This version is published by Krafton and is restricted to the Google Play and Apple App stores of Korea and Japan.

Players often regard it as the best alternative to the game’s global version due to the abundance of cosmetic items.

In an unprecedented move, PUBG Mobile Korea has announced that the game’s functionality is set to stop for users from India and various other countries in the coming days.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.3: Season 18 Week 4 RP missions revealed

Functionality of PUBG Mobile KR to be stopped

The social media post by PUBG Mobile KR read:

“The KRJP build is a version of local service for users living in Korea or Japan. For those living in other countries or regions, your local version or global version is available.”

The following is a guide to the limitations of users outside of Korea or Japan:

Advertisement

From 2021/05/01, users out of Korea or Japan who log in with KRJP build accounts cannot settle the payment in KRJP build.

From 2021/05/01, users out of Korea or Japan who log in with KRJP build account might find network troubles during play.

From 2021/06/30, users out of Korea or Japan who log in with KRJP build account cannot log in anymore.

(For users living in India, the upper three changes will be put into effect from 2021/06/30 altogether)

Following this announcement of the regional restrictions, the Terms of Use of PUBG Mobile KRJP have been revised. A new clause has also been added under Article 16 under Chapter 6 Prohibitions and Disclaimers.

It can be found on the official PUBG Mobile Japan website and states that:

“This application and this service can be used only from Japan and the Republic of Korea. We shall be able to determine your area of use by any method that we consider reasonable, such as your IP address.”

As per the social media post, these restrictions will be put into force gradually. First, from May 1st, the payment mechanism will become inaccessible, and players might face problems logging in to the game. Subsequently, access will be terminated from June 30th onwards.

Advertisement

As already mentioned, these restrictions will be implemented altogether from June 30th for Indian users.

Also read: Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile KR: Which game takes up lesser space on smartphones?