PUBG Mobile 1.3: Season 18 Week 4 RP missions revealed

Players have to complete daily and weekly missions to earn RP Points, which helps them progress through the Royal Pass in PUBG Mobile and obtain rewards.

These weekly missions are unlocked a week in advance for the players who have purchased the EZ missions license.

This article lists all PUBG Mobile Season 18 Week 4 Royale Pass missions.

PUBG Mobile Season 18 Week 4 RP missions revealed

The following is a list of all PUBG Mobile Season 18 Week four RP missions, along with the corresponding RP Points:

#1 Choose 1 of 3 missions (150 RP Points)

Kill 2 enemies with Grenades from 18 meters away in Classic mode.

Destroy 10 vehicle tires in Classic mode.

Kill 20 enemies with Assault Rifles in Karakin in Classic mode.

#2 Choose 1 of 2 missions (75 RP Points)

Eliminated 50 enemies with the M24 in Arena.

Kill 6 enemies with M24 in Classic mode.

#3 Use Adrenaline Syringe 10 times in Classic mode. (75 RP Points)

#4 Kill an enemy from 100 meters away 3 times in Classic mode. (75 RP Points)

#5 Kill 9 enemies with headshots in Classic mode. (125 RP Points)

#6 Choose 1 of 3 missions (75 RP Points)

Kill 18 enemies with SMGs in Los Leonese (Miramar) in Classic mode.

Kill 18 enemies with SMGs in Sosnovka Military Base (Erangel) in Classic mode.

Kill 18 enemies with SMGs in Paradise Resort (Sanhok) in Classic mode.

#7 Pick up Suppressor in 20 matches in Classic mode. (75 RP Points)

#8 Kill 8 enemies with Mosin Nagant Sniper Rifle in Classic mode. (75 RP Points)

Players can watch the video below to further explore PUBG Mobile Season 18 Week 4 RP.

