PUBG Mobile redeem codes for Lucky Bunny Gashapon event: Free Bowknot Parachute, Skulls Groza, and more

The new Lucky Bunny Gashapon event has commenced in PUBG Mobile. It offers players various items, including permanent outfits, vehicle and gun skins, and more.

During this event, players will have to complete numerous missions to collect lucky coins, which can be used to obtain rewards.

The event will run from March 29 to April 11. This will give players sufficient time to obtain the rewards. Apart from this, the event also offers the option to claim rewards using a redemption code.

This article provides players with redeem codes for the Lucky Bunny Gashapon event in PUBG Mobile and a guide on how to collect them.

PUBG Mobile redeem codes for Lucky Bunny Gashapon event

The following are the codes for the event, along with the corresponding rewards.

Bowknot Parachute

BUNNY GACHA: Bowknot Parachute (3d), 1 Lucky Coin

Rugged (Beige) – Kar98K

HAPPYEASTER: Rugged (Beige) – Kar98K (3d)

Bowknot Parachute

PUBGM LOVES U: Bowknot Parachute (3d), 1 Lucky Coin

Rugged (Beige) – Kar98K

PUBGM98K: Rugged (Beige) – Kar98K (3d)

The Skulls – Groza

PUBGM GROZA: The Skulls – Groza (3d)

How to use these codes in PUBG Mobile

These codes must be used by the players in-game via the Lucky Bunny Gashapon event. They can follow the steps given

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile and visit the event section.

Under the ‘recommended’ tab, select ‘Lucky Bunny Gashapon.’

Step 2: Under the "Recommended" tab, select "Lucky Bunny Gashapon."

Enter the code in the text field

Step 3: Enter the code in the text field and press "Redeem code."

The rewards can be collected from the mail section

Step 4: A dialog box appears, confirming the redemption. Press Ok. Players will soon receive the rewards, which can be collected from the in-game mail section.

