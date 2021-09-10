PUBG Mobile latest 1.6 update: Expected release date, time, and features for all regions

PUBG Mobile receives frequent updates, which has become one of the primary reasons behind the game's massive growth in both player base and popularity. The beta version of the upcoming 1.6 update was released last month and provided gamers a glance at their various features, such as a new game mode.

The hype for the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update is now sky-high, and it is expected to arrive in the coming few days. A few days after its release, a new Royale Pass will also become available to players, offering them various new rewards.

Details regarding the latest PUBG Mobile 1.6 update

The PUBG Mobile 1.6 version is expected to be released between 12 to 14 September. As with all previous updates, the servers will not be taken down for maintenance, and users will be able to directly access it upon updating the game.

Likely, certain rewards will also be given to players for updating to the newest version of the battle royale title. The expected time for the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update's release is UTC + 0, which translates to 5:30 am IST.

To avail of the latest version, players will have to go ahead and download it from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Note: The official date and time of the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update are yet to be announced. The ones mentioned above are just estimates.

Features of the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update

Certain features of the 1.6 beta version of the game are expected to be added (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Here are some features that are expected to make their way into the game with the upcoming 1.6 version:

New game mode: Flora Menace

The new game mode will include several unique aspects, including the following:

Rejuvenation Barrier

Cell Matrix

DynaHex Supplies

Optimizations

A few optimizations will be made as well to offer users a better gaming experience:

Hit effect

Control optimizations

Basic controls

Readers can also tap here to read all the PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta version features.

