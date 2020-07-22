PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update for Android: APK download link

The 0.18.0 update of PUBG Mobile Lite has officially released on Google Play Store, and the game servers are now live. The latest update has brought several new additions to the game, including a Ruins location in the Varenga map, a P90 SMG and the winner pass update.

The size of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update is around 330 MB for Android devices. For new players, the size of the game will be about 570 MB. Players can download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 version from Google Play Store. However, for those who are unable to download from the store, we have prepared a detailed guide to install the game via an APK file.

Steps to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update APK

Download link of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update APK: https://bit.ly/2OYgTv7

Download the APK file of the game from the above link. Open file manager on your phone and click on the downloaded file, called PUBG Mobile Lite-com.tencent.iglite-13570-v0.18.0.apk Allow installation from unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet, by navigating to Settings>Safety and Privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources. Once the installation of the APK file gets completed, create a new folder 'com.tencent.iglite' in Android/OBB. Copy and paste the downloaded OBB file of the game in this directory. Open the PUBG Mobile Lite app and enjoy the game.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update patch notes

As mentioned earlier, the size of the update is around 330MB. Thus, players have to make sure that their phones have enough storage space to accommodate PUBG Mobile Lite. In case the downloaded file indicates an error saying 'There was a problem parsing the package', then consider downloading both the APK and OBB files and installing them again.

Also read: PUBG Mobile trick to go outside of the TDM Warehouse map