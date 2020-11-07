PUBG Mobile Lite was developed for players with a low-end device, so that they can enjoy a battle royale experience similar to its better version – PUBG Mobile. Like the enhanced edition, the developers introduce new features into the beta version of the game, before launching the global update.

Finally, PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.2 beta update has arrived, and unlike the previous beta, it has brought in several notable changes to the game.

In this article, we take a look at some of the major changes/additions which have been made in with 0.20.2 beta.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.2 beta update: New castle location, terrain update, and more

Spawn Island / Waiting Lobby

The developers have added numerous new structures to the spawn island, which are based on the winter theme. Here are a few pictures of the structures on the island:

Waiting Island (Image Credits: Helptrick / YouTube)

Terrain changes

Ice terrain (Image Credits: Helptrick / YouTube)

Some changes have been made to the terrain at several locations on the map, including that the hills/mountains close to ‘Church’ and ‘Pilot Plaza’ have been covered with snow. It is speculated that the terrain of a few more PUBG Mobile Lite locations will be changed.

New castle location

Castle (Image Credits: Helptrick / YouTube)

A snow island with a castle has been added. It is similar to the one which is present in the beta version of PUBG Mobile, where the players spawn. Also, there is no loot present at this location.

You can watch the following video by 'Helptrick' to see all the new features:

