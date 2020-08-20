PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020 registration date announced

PUBG Mobile Lite India officials recently announced their new major tournament, the PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020. It's not even been a month since the Battle of the Champions concluded, and the players, as well as the viewers, are getting to experience another treat.

Registrations for the online qualifiers of the PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020 will start from 24th August 2020. The registration process, eligibility criteria and deadlines haven't been revealed yet, although fans are expecting these announcements very soon. The PUBG Mobile Lite Championship 2020 has a humongous prize pool of 5,00,000 INR in the Grand Finals.

PUBG Mobile Lite, built with the Unreal Engine 4, is compatible with more devices than PUBG Mobile. It is also optimised enough to be played in devices with lesser RAM, without interrupting the gameplay experience. PUBG Mobile Lite features a smaller map meant for 60 players, which means a faster-paced game that still keeps the traditional PUBG Mobile style of play intact.

PUBG Mobile Lite esports scene is catching fire

Earlier, PUBG Mobile Lite Esports India officials had announced the Battle of the Champions tournament with a 50,000 INR prize pool. Beginning from 15th July, the event saw Team 2EZ4 emerged as the winners, and received 25,000 INR.

Team Bad Squad and ES Elite Esports were rewarded with 15,000 INR and 10,000 INR for securing the second and third places, respectively.

PUBG Mobile esports' evolution from late 2018 managed to influence and bring together a massive audience in the mobile esports industry, which provided an entry for its lite version, PUBG Mobile Lite.

Since then, the growth of PUBG Mobile Lite has been tremendous in the mobile esports industry in india. With new tournaments every other week, and unique talents rising every day, this ecosystem has managed to become a self-sustainable platform.