PUBG Mobile Lite news: Everything players need to know about the Season 23 Winner Pass

PUBG Mobile Lite offers various enticing and attractive in-game cosmetics such as skins and costumes. Although they do not affect the gameplay, users crave them for aesthetic purposes.

Happy New Year! 🎉



We hope 2021 is full of Chicken Dinners as far as the eye can see! pic.twitter.com/fYLdqWs1KN — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) January 5, 2021

The Winner Pass or WP is one way for players to procure such items. It is the tier-based reward system of this Battle Royale title and has various items for players.

This article provides an overview of the Season 23 Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Also read: PUBG Mobile KR vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game is better for 4 GB RAM Android devices?

Everything to know about the PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 Winner Pass

Release date and time

Bonk! Pan Attack! 🍳



Winner Pass 22 has arrived! Be sure to grab it while you can! pic.twitter.com/iNVMN6U54X — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) March 9, 2021

Every month, a new Winner Pass is released in PUBG Mobile Lite. The previous pass for Season 22 has concluded and the WP section is currently locked.

Advertisement

The highly-anticipated Season 23 Winner Pass will be rolled out on April 1st, i.e., tomorrow. The estimated release time is around 7:30 AM IST (+5:30 UTC).

Price

As usual, two different paid variants of the Winner Pass will be available. Players can procure the Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus passes for 280 and 800 BC, respectively.

Leaked items of Winner Pass Season 23

Following are a few of the leaked rewards:

Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube

Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube

Advertisement

Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube

Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube

Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube

Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube

Advertisement

Image via JK Gamer - PUBG Mobile Lite / YouTube

Users can also watch the video below to check out further leaks:

How to upgrade Winner Pass

After release, users can follow these steps to upgrade the PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass:

Step 1: They can open the game and tap the ‘WP’ icon.

Step 2: The Winner Pass will appear on the screen, and gamers must click on the ‘Upgrade’ button.

Step 3: They may select the desired version and press the purchase button below it.

Also read: Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Comparing the Battle Royale modes of the two games